Barrell Craft Spirits is releasing the perfect bourbon for high proof fans

Fans of high-proof whiskeys have a new expression to add to their home bar thanks to the innovators at Barrell Craft Spirits. If you didn’t know it already, the Kentucky-based brand is known for its uniquely matured, cask strength whiskeys and rums. But its newest release takes the idea of high proof to a new level.

This one-of-a-kind bourbon blend isn’t a cask strength or barrel strength bourbon. Those whiskeys are bottled at their post barrel proof without adding water. Full proof bourbons are bottled at the same proof as they entered the barrel. Barrell Full Proof begins with the selection of individual barrels, which are then cut to return them to their original barrel entry proof.

The whiskeys included are all straight bourbon whiskeys sourced from various distilleries and states. The blend consists of sixteen and eighteen-year-old straight bourbons from Indiana, eleven and twenty-year-old straight bourbons from Kentucky, and sixteen and seventeen-year-old bourbons from Tennessee. The official mash bill is 78% corn, 11% rye, and 11% malted barley.

These six straight bourbons are expertly blended together to create a nuanced, multi-layered 123-proof whiskey that deserves to be sipped neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

According to Barrell Craft Spirits, the result is rich, noteworthy, high-proof bourbon loaded with flavors like hazelnuts, chocolate, tobacco, and fresh leather.

Where can I buy it?

Barrell Full Proof is currently available for purchase online on the Barrel Craft Spirits website and at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $199.99 for a 750ml bottle.