Barrell Craft Spirits releases Barrell Foundation Double Barrel Bourbon

Barrell is set to launch a new double barrel bourbon

By
Barrell
Barrell

Barrell Craft Spirits is a big name in the whiskey world. Founded in 2013, this Louisville, Kentucky-based brand has crafted award-winning, noteworthy whiskeys using unique distillation techniques, creative barrels (and interesting finishes), and even innovating aging environments.

It’s well-known for its unique blends, cask strength offerings, and highly sought-after limited-release whiskeys. Its newest expression is a double barrel bourbon that is sure to be popular among whiskey collectors and aficionados alike.

Barrell Foundation Double Barrel Bourbon

Barrell
Barrell

Barrell Foundation Double Barrel Bourbon is the newest release from the iconic brand. It’s also the most recent expression from the brand’s Barrell Foundation Line. This is not a high-proof whiskey, unlike the other expressions in this series. Meant to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into an Old Fashioned, Sazerac, or any number of classic cocktails, it’s actually the brand’s first non-cask strength bourbon.

This unique expression begins with a mash bill of 73% corn, 23% rye, and 4% malted barley. But it’s not just made up of one solitary whiskey. The expression is a blend of an 8-year-old Kentucky bourbon, 5-year-old, 6-year-old, and 9-year-old Indian bourbons, an 8-year-old Tennessee bourbon, and 5-year-old and 6-year-old Maryland bourbons. Secondary maturation in new American oak barrels adds a new dimension to this complex whiskey.

Bottled at 100-proof (according to the brand), it’s loaded with flavors like dark chocolate, fresh leather, dried fruit, and toasted marshmallows.

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Barrell Foundation Double Barrel Bourbon is currently available for purchase at the Barrell Craft Spirits website and at select US retailers. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $54.99.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
