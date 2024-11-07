 Skip to main content
Barrell announced the release of Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025

Barrell just announced the release of a complex blended whiskey

Whiskey glass
Robin Canfield/Unsplash

Founded in 2013, Barrell Craft Spirits is a Louisville, Kentucky-based brand known for its independent blending and bottling of unique, complex, sourced whiskeys and rum. And while we could spend an article writing about its award-winning rums, today, it’s all about whiskey—specifically, the newest release from the iconic brand.

Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025

Last week, Barrell Craft Spirits announced the release of Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025. Distilled and matured to pay tribute to the renewal a new year brings, only 12,000 bottles of this limited-edition expression will be released to the public.

It was made from a mash bill of 75% corn, 20% rye, 4% malted barley, and 1% wheat. To say that this is a complex blended whiskey is a ridiculous understatement. It was made with three Kentucky bourbons ranging in age between five and nine years, five Indiana bourbons ranging in age between five and twelve years, three Tennessee bourbons ranging in age between eight and fifteen years, two Wyoming bourbons ranging in age between nine and twelve years, one five-year-old New York bourbon, one five-year-old Texas bourbon, one five-year-old Ohio bourbon, and two Maryland bourbons ranging in age between six and seven years.

According to the brand, the result is a 112.1-proof sippable whiskey that begins with a nose of citrus peels, orchard fruits, wheat, white chocolate, ginger, and a slight minerality. Sipping it reveals notes of lemon zest, thyme, peppermint, oak, vanilla, and allspice. The finish combines wasabi, tea tree, citrus zest, coconuts, and maraschino cherries.

Where can I buy it?

A bottle of whiskey with two glasses of whiskey
Dmitry Ersler / Adobe Stock

If adding this whiskey to your Holiday table appeals to you, it’s available for purchase at select retailers and on Barrell’s website for a suggested retail price of $84.99.

