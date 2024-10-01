 Skip to main content
Widow Jane Black Opal is a must-have for your whiskey collection

Widow Jane is releasing its oldest whiskey to date

Widow Jane
Widow Jane

Widow Jane is well-known for its rare bourbon blends. If you’re a fan of the Brooklyn-based brand, you’ve probably tried its 10-year-old expression and maybe even one of its Vaults releases. Now, they have something incredibly special for you. This is because Widow Jane is releasing its oldest whiskey to date.

Widow Jane Black Opal

Widow Jane
Widow Jane

Widow Jane Black Opal is a limited release made from the brand’s oldest and rarest whiskeys. Every bourbon in this blend spent a minimum of twenty full years maturing in charred oak barrels. Head Distiller and Blender Sienna Jevremov tasted more than 100 barrels to find the perfect whiskeys to blend to create this unique offering. After blending, the bourbon was finished in Mizunara oak.

The result is a complex, memorable 99-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of toasted vanilla beans, dried apricots, rose hip, and gentle smoke. The palate is a mix of molasses, caramelized sugar, plum, sage, and brown sugar. The finish is a warming mix of toffee, ginger candy, and chocolate.

“The 20-year-old whiskey found in this project is like a hefty tome of an epic tale; at first, it is daunting in its immensity, but the rich characters and surprising unseen twists pull you in,” said Jevremov in a press release. “I chose one thread I found alluring and followed it to a whiskey that toys with bourbon’s sweetness, baking spice, and stone fruit. It has complex flavors of burnt sugar, smokey incense, herbal teas, and salted fruit. The Mizunara finish was a clear choice to achieve another layer that beautifully binds it all together. I advise you to take your time with each drop.”

Where can I buy it?

This is a limited-release whiskey. Widow Jane only released 5,000 bottles of this exceptional blended bourbon. It will be available in October in select retailers for a suggested retail price of $500.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
