Widow Jane announces a new whiskey, finished in Amburana casks

Keep your eyes peeled for this new whiskey from Widow Jane

By
Widow Jane The Vaults 2024
Widow Jane

If you’re a fan of artisanal whiskey, you’re probably well aware of the prowess of Red Hook, Brooklyn’s Widow Jane. You can’t go wrong with the brand’s 10-year-old blended bourbon whiskey and any of its limited-edition bottles. But when it comes to the best bourbons, we await no expression more eagerly than Widow Jane The Vaults.

While this expression is limited in quantities and made in “hyper” small batches, we’re stoked to learn that the most recent batch is being released soon. First released back in 2019, The Vaults has been a highly sought-after expression from the New York-based distillery.

With every batch, the brand has endeavored to finish its whiskey in unique and flavorful wood types. This year, this 15-year-old blend was finished in Amburana wood casks.

“The 2023 Vaults release was my first big project leading the blending team,” said head distiller and blender Sienna Jevremov.

“With that one, I wanted to explore the terroir of American oak while also gently pushing us to new flavor explorations. Now after a year as head blender, I felt it was time to challenge myself. Ambruana is a bombastic wood, full of heady, rich aromatics. “

What does it taste like?

Widow Jane The Vaults 2024
Widow Jane

Also referred to as “Brazilian oak,” Amburana casks add unique aromas and flavors to this straight bourbon whiskey blend. The nose is a mix of dried cherries, graham crackers, cinnamon candy, and dried fruits. Sipping it neat reveals notes of raisins, cinnamon, black licorice, toasted coconut, vanilla, toffee, satsuma, and herbal tea.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey bottles
Adam Wilson/Unsplash

Widow Jane is only releasing 4,000 bottles of this limited-edition blended bourbon whiskey. Bottled at a potent 99 proof, this expression will be available at retailers beginning in October for an expected retail price of $250. Seek this expression out and grab a bottle. You’ll be really happy you did.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
