Cask strength bourbons are sure to warm you up this fall

Right now, the weather in much of the US is fairly warm and sunny, but autumn is not far away. With it comes shorter days and colder nights. This means that drinkers are going to reach for something darker, more complex, and effortlessly warming. For us, this means cask strength bourbons.

A popular bourbon style among enthusiasts, cask strength (or barrel proof or barrel strength) whiskey is bottled directly from the casks. Normally, distillers proof down the whiskey to 80-proof using water. This is not done with cask strength (hence the name). Often uncut, and non-chilled filtered, cask strength whiskeys range between 50-75% ABV.

Recommended Videos

If you think that seems like cask strength whiskeys are bold, complex, and highly potent, you wouldn’t be wrong. Due to cask strength whiskey’s intense, robust flavors, many drinkers opt to add a splash or two of water to help open up the aromas and flavors.

The best cask strength bourbons for fall

Now that you have learned a little bit about what a cask strength whiskey is and why it’s a great choice for autumn, it’s time to find some to add to your home bar cart. Instead of looking at all cask strength whiskeys (rye, Tennessee whiskey, and more), we’re sticking with bourbon. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite high-proof, warming cask strength bourbons to drink this fall. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

No cask strength list is complete without Maker’s Mark Cask Strength. This uncut, barrel proof bourbon is a great gateway bottle as it’s on the lower end of cask strength whiskeys, ranging between 108-114 proof depending on the batch. Regardless of the batch and proof, you’ll be treated to flavors like toasted vanilla beans, buttery caramel, wintry spices, and a ton of oaky wood.

Old Ezra Barrel Strength

If you’ve never tried Old Ezra Cask Strength, you’re in for a real treat. Aged for a full seven years in new, charred American oak barrels this popular expression is uncut and unfiltered and sits at a highly potent 117 proof. It’s well-known for its palate of cinnamon candy, charred oak, toffee, vanilla, and gently floral, herbal spices. It’s the kind of whiskey you’ll want to sip slowly neat on a cool fall evening.

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

If you only purchase one cask strength bourbon on this list, make it Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. Named for the former Baptist minister who purportedly created bourbon when he matured in corn whiskey in charred oak barrels, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is released three times per year. Known for its complex, surprisingly well-balanced flavor profile, its proof ranges between 115-130 proof. It’s known for its palate featuring flavors like candied orange peels, butterscotch, cracked black pepper, cinnamon, vanilla, and oak.

Still Austin Cask Strength

If you already enjoy Still Austin’s popular Straight Bourbon, you’ll love its award-winning 118-proof cask strength version. Made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 25% rye, and 5% barley, this award-winning whiskey is known for its nose of toffee, dried cherries, and cinnamon candy. Sipping it reveals hints of candied pecans, stone fruit, brown sugar, toffee, and oaky wood. Sip it slowly on an unseasonably cool evening and feel it warm you from the inside out.

Woodinville Cask Strength

If you’ve never heard of Washington State’s Woodinville Whiskey, it’s time to get on board. And you can start with its bold, memorable Woodinville Cask Strength Straight Bourbon. Matured for more than five full years in charred, American oak barrels, this limited-release is known for its mix of dried cherries, caramel candy, toasted vanilla beans, pipe tobacco, chocolate, fresh leather, and gentle wintry spices. Drink it neat and add a few splashes of water and enjoy the warming feel all autumn long.

1792 Full Proof

First released back in 2016, this 125-proof cask strength bourbon has a mash bill of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% malted barley. Matured in charred oak for around 8 years, it’s known for its nose of oak, toffee, brown sugar, and toasted vanilla beans. Taking a sip will immerse you in a world of caramel corn, raisins, cinnamon, toasted vanilla beans, and light spices. The finish is warming, lingering, and leaves you wanting more.

Bottom line

If you’re a whiskey drinker (especially a bourbon fan), it would be a great idea to purchase a few bottles of cask strength bourbon for the fall and winter months. If you pick a complex, nuanced cask strength bourbon, you’ll be greeted with a warming bottle you’ll want to share with friends and family.