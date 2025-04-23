Rolling Fork Spirits is launching the perfect spirit for fans of both rum and rye whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rolling Forks Fortuitous Union Where can I buy it?

The worlds of whiskey and rum are intertwined due to the aging process. If you’re a whiskey drinker, there’s a decent chance you also enjoy aged rum from time to time. If so, the distillers at Rolling Forks Spirits have an expression especially for you.

Rolling Forks Fortuitous Union

The Indiana-based spirits brand recently announced the launch of the third batch of its popular Fortuitous Union, a small-batch blend of rye whiskey and rum. The name refers to how surprisingly “fortuitous” the blend was.

Recommended Videos

First, Rolling Fork Spirits sources a three-year-old rum distilled in Barbados and a five-year-old rye whiskey distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. After blending the two spirits, the liquid is added to ex-bourbon barrels to meld and mature for two more years.

“We’ve been excited about this one for a while now,” Rolling Fork Spirits co-founder Turner Wathen says.

“The combination of three-year-old rum distilled in Barbados and the rich flavors that the rye whiskey brings to the party makes this one of our most exciting releases.”

Rolling Fork Spirits co-founder Jordan Morris says that the distillers love the flavors created by the final aging process.

“There’s a complex mix of light tropical fruit and orange peel that meshes with cedar, black currant, and toasted oak from the rye whiskey. At a batch proof of 103 and bottled without chill filtration – it’s a unique spirit experience.”

Where can I buy it?

Rolling Fork Spirits is only launching 1,200 bottles of this limited-edition expression. A 750ml bottle will be available at select retailers and online for the suggested retail price of $55.