What does neat whiskey really mean?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is neat whiskey? What does it mean? What does neat whiskey taste like? How to drink whiskey neat Other ways to drink whiskey Bottom line

I’ve been writing about alcohol for just a shade under twenty years. I started off writing about beer and quickly found my way into the world of hard alcohol. In those decades , there’s no spirit I enjoy tasting and writing about more than whisk(e)y. And while I enjoy a dram of single malt Scotch whisky and a glass of rye whiskey (as well as countless other whiskey styles), my favorite style is bourbon whiskey. You better believe that if I’m pouring myself a glass of nuanced, complex bourbon, I’m going to be drinking it neat.

What is neat whiskey?

If you’re new to the world of whiskey, you might not understand the term “neat.” The term simply means a whiskey that is poured directly from the bottle into a glass. That’s it. A neat pour is room temperature, right off the back bar. It’s served with no ice, no water, and definitely isn’t a cocktail. While nobody will fault you for not drinking whiskey neat, ordering it as such guarantees you imbibe the spirit exactly as the distillers, blenders, and everyone associated with the whiskey intended. This is where things get a little tricky though.

If you’re a whiskey aficionado with a refined palate, you won’t shy away from classic 80-proof whiskeys, 100-proof bottled-in-bond whiskeys, and even high-ABV cask strength expressions. But just know that drinking a whiskey neat will allow you to be immersed in all of the aromas and flavors. Even if some are a little harsher than others due to the distillation process or the high proof.

What does it mean?

The term “neat” is believed to have come from England in 1800s. Another explanation is the Latin word “neatus” which translated to “clean.” Regardless of where the term came from, it’s important to understand that neat whiskey isn’t necessarily the same as straight or straight up whiskey.

While neat is a reference to whiskey that’s served at room temperature without an dilution from water or ice, straight whiskey might be poured directly from the bottle behind the bar, but it might also be chilled. The same goes for “straight up” whiskey. Overall, if you’re looking for undiluted, room temperature whiskey, you’re going to order your whiskey “neat.”

“Drinking whiskey neat is like diving headfirst into a pool of flavor and aroma, while whiskey on the rocks is like slowly easing into the pool, letting the ice temper the intensity of the alcohol and reveal new depths of taste and scent,” according to Jameson Irish Whiskey.

What does neat whiskey taste like?

When you drink your whiskey neat, you’re drinking it in its purist state. It’s the way the distillers intended it to taste when they bottled it. You find all of the aromas that were imparted by the barrel as well as all the intricate, nuanced flavors. Depending on the whiskey, this might include flavors like vanilla beans, caramel, dried fruits, candied orange peels, oak, and wintry spices.

How to drink whiskey neat

Simplicity is key when drinking whiskey neat. Whether you’re drinking at home or at a bar, you should be drinking it in a rocks, Old Fashioned, Glencairn, or other lowball whiskey glass.

You should pour around two ounces of whiskey into your glass. Don’t drink it like a shot. Take a moment to take in the aroma before slowly sipping the whiskey. Take your time and pick out all the various flavors. Sit back, put your feet up, watch the world go by, and truly enjoy your whiskey.

Other ways to drink whiskey

When it comes to drinking whiskey, there are ore choices than simply drinking it neat. As mentioned earlier, it can also be imbibed straight or straight up. Some drinkers might appreciate their whiskey chilled as opposed to room temperature. You can also drink whiskey on the rocks which means with a giant ice cube or a handful of ice cubes.

Many drinkers prefer to drink their whiskey (especially cask strength whiskey) with a splash or two of water. This opened up the aromas and flavors without really diluting the whiskey. The last way to drink whiskey is in a cocktail like the classic Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Boulevardier, or countless other mixed drinks.

Bottom line

Before you move on with your day you should remember one thing. While I’ve written about spirits for a few decades, I’m not here to tell you how to enjoy your favorite whiskey. How you drink it is up to you. Nobody should tell you that you’re wrong for drinking whiskey neat, on the rocks, with a splash or water, or mixed with Mountain Dew. You do you.