Laws Whiskey House is opening a new “Whiskey Sanctuary”

Laws' new Whiskey Sanctuary is opened on December 21

By
If you’re an avid whiskey drinker, chances are you’ve branched out well beyond the confines of Kentucky. This is because more than 2,000 distilleries are operating all over the US, with many making bourbon, rye whiskey, American single malt whiskey, or some other whiskey variety. While that means there are quite a few distilleries that aren’t worth your time, many, like Colorado’s Laws Whiskey House, absolutely are.

Laws Whiskey House is a highly regarded distillery known for its innovative and exciting whiskeys that reflect the local ingredients and terroir of the region. Its bourbons, ryes, and limited-releases have won countless awards since it opened in 2011. This is why we couldn’t be more excited to hear about its most recent news, which isn’t even about a creative new whiskey release.

On December 21, Laws Whiskey House is set to open its new state-of-the-art tasting room called Whisky Sanctuary. This 4,000-square-foot, two-story facility will be home to a “whiskey church,” tasting rooms, and a full bar. Additionally, the onsite cocktail lounge features floor-to-ceiling windows so you can sip a creative, delicious cocktail while you revel in the beauty of the surrounding mountain landscape.

“Just as Laws adds to the fabric of American whiskey, our new tasting room contributes to the fabric of Denver’s whiskey scene,” Al Laws, Founder and President of Laws Whiskey House, said in a press release.

“Like it says on our bottles, there are no shortcuts. Seven years later, we’ve proven that commitment. Our new tasting room offers an exceptional experience as bold and impactful as the spirits we craft.”

The aforementioned “whiskey church” is adorned with gothic glass windows and pews hand-carved by Al Laws. In addition to the excitement of the new facility, visitors can partake in a completely new distillery tour.

“When I started Laws almost 15 years ago, this was always the goal – to create a fully immersive experience that connects people to the whiskey,” Laws said. “Whiskey is meant to be shared with the people you care about, not something you drink alone in the dark. This village we’re building is all about bringing whiskey lovers together to enjoy great spirits with great company.”

Bottom line

If you’re a fan of whiskey, mountains, or exciting new distilleries, you’ll want to make a trip to Denver, Colorado, and Laws Whiskey House to visit its new Whiskey Sanctuary this Saturday when it opens or as soon as possible.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn
