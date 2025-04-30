Crown Royal is releasing the perfect whisky for an epic night out

Table of Contents Table of Contents Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky Where can I buy it?

Crown Royal is the first name most drinkers envision when they think about Canadian whisky, and for good reason. You can’t go wrong with its classic Crown Royal in the iconic purple bag or any of its flavored whiskies or limited-edition expressions. But, if you really want to up your blended Canadian whisky game, you’ll purchase a bottle of its recently announced Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky.

Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky

Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky is the latest innovative release in the brand’s award-winning whisky portfolio. Created to be the drink you enjoy before (and during) an epic night, it begins with Crown Royal’s signature blended whisky. It’s then finished in barrels that previously held Caribbean rum. The result is an 80-proof sipping and mixing whisky you’ll want to add to your home bar.

According to Crown Royal, this memorable, multi-layered whisky features flavors like honey, brown sugar, vanilla, dates, and figs, and a smooth, luxurious finish. It is well-suited for sipping neat or on the rocks or mixed into your favorite whiskey-based cocktails like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or a refreshing whisky highball.

“Crown Royal Marquis is a very special innovation for the brand, one that truly brings to life our goal of creating exceptional whiskies for every occasion,” Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal, says.

“Its layered flavors and strikingly unique bottle were crafted with everyday royalty in mind; consumers (+21) can enjoy a spirit that makes a delicious cocktail and represents that inviting energy we want to see again in nightlife culture.”

Where can I buy it?

Beginning this month, Crown Royal Marquis will be available in Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and select military bases for the suggested retail price of $39.99.