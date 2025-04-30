 Skip to main content
Crown Royal is releasing the perfect whisky for an epic night out

Crown Royal Marquis is the newest release from the iconic whisky brand

By
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky will be available across Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and select military bases. Crown Royal

Crown Royal is the first name most drinkers envision when they think about Canadian whisky, and for good reason. You can’t go wrong with its classic Crown Royal in the iconic purple bag or any of its flavored whiskies or limited-edition expressions. But, if you really want to up your blended Canadian whisky game, you’ll purchase a bottle of its recently announced Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky.

Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky

Crown Royal
The Crown Royal Marquis Moment featuring Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky. Crown Royal

Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky is the latest innovative release in the brand’s award-winning whisky portfolio. Created to be the drink you enjoy before (and during) an epic night, it begins with Crown Royal’s signature blended whisky. It’s then finished in barrels that previously held Caribbean rum. The result is an 80-proof sipping and mixing whisky you’ll want to add to your home bar.

According to Crown Royal, this memorable, multi-layered whisky features flavors like honey, brown sugar, vanilla, dates, and figs, and a smooth, luxurious finish. It is well-suited for sipping neat or on the rocks or mixed into your favorite whiskey-based cocktails like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or a refreshing whisky highball.

“Crown Royal Marquis is a very special innovation for the brand, one that truly brings to life our goal of creating exceptional whiskies for every occasion,” Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal, says.

“Its layered flavors and strikingly unique bottle were crafted with everyday royalty in mind; consumers (+21) can enjoy a spirit that makes a delicious cocktail and represents that inviting energy we want to see again in nightlife culture.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

Beginning this month, Crown Royal Marquis will be available in Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and select military bases for the suggested retail price of $39.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
