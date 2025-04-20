 Skip to main content
Ready-to-serve cocktail fans will be excited for this new collaboration from The House of Suntory

The House of Suntory is launching The Harmony Collection of ready-to-serve cocktails

By
The House of Suntory
Suntory is the biggest name in the world of Japanese whisky. And while you can’t go wrong with any of its epic whiskies, including Toki, Hibiki, Yamazaki, and Hakushu, sometimes wouldn’t you rather have a premium ready-to-serve cocktail? Well, you’re in luck. The House of Suntory recently announced the launch of a new collection of ready-to-serve cocktails.

The Harmony Collection

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails and The House of Suntory are releasing The Harmony Collection. This limited-edition partnership launches with two ready-to-serve cocktails created by Hidetsugu Ueno, the world-famous bartender and owner of Tokyo’s Bar High Five.

The two cocktails are the Yuzu Matcha Martini (made with Haku Vodka) and the Japanese Boulevardier (made with Toki Suntory Whisky).

According to the brand, the Yuzu Matcha Martini is a 20% ABV cocktail with flavors like “bright, citrusy yuzu with the earthy depth of green tea, creating a vibrant yet delicate balance of tang and bitterness.” The Japanese Boulevardier is a 32.5% ABV cocktail with  “a distinctly Japanese twist—infused with rich port wine and bitters for a bold, bittersweet profile that bridges old-world tradition and modern innovation.”

“Cocktails are an art form — anchored in tradition, yet endlessly open to innovation,” said Ueno.

“With the Harmony Collection from On The Rocks Premium Cocktails, I was committed to capturing the precision, balance, and artistry of Japanese bartending — bringing the spirit of craftsmanship to life in partnership with the number one bottled cocktail in the U.S. Each sip delivers an authentic, bar-quality experience and a true taste of Japanese culture.”

Where can I buy them?

For a limited time, the On The Rocks Harmony Collection is available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $29.99 for a two-pack of 375ml bottles.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
