Japanese whisky-maker Nikka celebrates 90 years of distilling with Nine Decades

Nikka whisky celebrates 90 years with a unique expression

Nikka
Fans of Japanese whisky know Nikka for its award-winning expressions including Nikka Coffey Grain, Nikka Yoichi, and Nikka From The Barrel, among others. If you like those, you’ll love Nikka’s newest release. But to get your hands on it, you’ll need quite a bit of cash.

Nikka Nine Decades

It’s called Nikka Nine Decades, and it was crafted to celebrate the iconic Japanese whisky brand’s 90th birthday. This limited-release is a blended whisky made up of whiskies from the 1940s to the 2020s. But it’s not just Japanese whiskies included. There are whiskies from all six of Nikka’s distilleries including Ben Nevis in Scotland. The blend is made up of over 150 whiskies. It included rare malt whiskies from Yoichi and Miyagikyo, new grain whiskies from Moji and Satsumastukasa, as well as long-matured grain whisky from Nishinomiya .

According to Nikka, this complex, non-chill filtered, 48% ABV sipping whisky begins with a nose of apple pie, raisins, light smoke, and more. The palate is a mix of cinnamon candy, roasted nuts, dark chocolate, maple syrups, and apricots. The finish is lightly smoky and peaty.

“The number of whiskies accumulated since the establishment of the company is tremendous, with an age gap of nearly 90 years,” Hiromi Ozaki, Nikka Whisky Chief Blender said in a press release. “I selected whiskies with outstanding characteristics among our reserves for this blend, pursuing the optimal balance from a broader view, to achieve an overall harmony with a rich sense of breadth and depth.”

Where can I buy it?

Nikka is only releasing 4,000 bottles of this rare, exclusive whisky with only 400 going to US retailers. If you can find it, you’ll be shelling out a suggested retail price of $3,000.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
