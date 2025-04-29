 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Oaklore Distilling Co. announces the nationwide release of its flagship bourbon

Oaklore is launching its award-winning bourbon nationwide

By
Oaklore
Oaklore

Founded in 2017, Oaklore Distilling Co. began when neighbors Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins talked about whiskey after walking their kids to the neighborhood bus stop. The duo is on a mission to bring North Carolina into the national whiskey discussion. Its newest announcement will definitely help them achieve that goal. The brand announced that Oaklore’s award-winning Four Grain Bourbon would be available nationwide.

Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon

Oaklore
Oaklore

The brand’s flagship expression, Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon, has already won a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 Barleycorn Awards. Distilled at its sister distilleries in Kentucky and North Carolina, it’s made with corn, wheat, barley, and rye. It’s made with five-to-six-year-old barrels of wheated bourbon and rye bourbon, which are aged separately before being batched together. After aging, it’s re-barreled and matured for another eight to twelve months in palletized, non-temperature-controlled warehouses in the North Carolina Piedmont in #2, #3, and #4 char level barrels.

Recommended Videos

According to Oaklore, this results in a memorable 92-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of pecans and honey butter cake. Sipping it reveals hints of toffee, vanilla, and crème brûlée. The finish is lingering and features butterscotch and gentle spice.

Related

“It’s tremendously rewarding to the team at Oaklore to see our flagship whiskey take the next steps in its evolution as we become available nationwide,” Bogan said.

“Being a craft spirits producer is not for the faint of heart, but we feel confident that our bourbon – which perfectly represents the great state of North Carolina – is emblematic of everyone’s desire to see smaller, regionally-produced American Whiskeys make a real go of it.”

Where can I buy it?

Oaklore
Oaklore

Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon can be shipped to forty-two states through www.oakloredistilling.com for the suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
The newest release for Ardbeg Day is perfect for fans of fruity, smoky whisky
Ardbeg Smokiverse is the fruity, peaty whisky of your dreams
Ardbeg

If you didn't know, Ardbeg Day is a big deal to fans of the smoky, Islay single malt Scotch whisky. It's a yearly global celebration of the renowned distillery that takes place on the last Saturday of Islay's Festival of Music and Malt, Fèis Ìle. This year is the 25th anniversary of the Ardbeg Committee, and the distillers have something truly special in store.
Ardbeg Smokiverse

This limited-edition expression is the Islay-based distillery's first single malt whisky made with a high-gravity mash. This mash took years of experimentation from Ardbeg's Whisky Creation Team. Creating this mash involves lowering the amount of water used in the packed mash tun. The result is a much fruitier, tropical spirit.

Read more
Breckenridge Distillery is releasing its Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey nationally
Fans of cognac-finished whiskeys will soon have a new expression to purchase
Breckenridge

We’ve seen unique barrels used to age and finish whiskey over the years. We’re talking about sherry, port, and other interesting casks. But there are few as complex and nuanced as cognac. That’s why we were so excited when we heard that the folks at Breckenridge Distillery are releasing its popular Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey nationwide.
Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey

Initially launched in 2022 as a limited-edition expression, the brand announced this week that Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey would officially join its line of cask finish whiskeys. It’s currently available in Colorado and will be rolled out nationally in the next few months.

Read more
RD1 Spirits is launching a new whiskey to celebrate the opening of its new distillery
RD1 Spirits is launching a new, limited-edition bourbon
RD1 Limited Release 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

RD1 Spirits is known for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbons. Recently, the brand announced that it’s opening a brand new destination distillery called RD1 Distillery at The Commons in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 14th. To celebrate its opening, RD1 is launching a new, limited-edition bourbon.
RD1 Limited Release 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

In celebration of the new distillery’s opening, RD1 is launching Single Barrel Cask Strength 12-Year Bourbon. This twelve-year bourbon is limited to 250 bottles. It’s drawn from only six barrels and bottled at cask strength between 121.1 and 127.3 proof.

Read more