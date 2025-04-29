Oaklore Distilling Co. announces the nationwide release of its flagship bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Founded in 2017, Oaklore Distilling Co. began when neighbors Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins talked about whiskey after walking their kids to the neighborhood bus stop. The duo is on a mission to bring North Carolina into the national whiskey discussion. Its newest announcement will definitely help them achieve that goal. The brand announced that Oaklore’s award-winning Four Grain Bourbon would be available nationwide.

Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon

The brand’s flagship expression, Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon, has already won a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 Barleycorn Awards. Distilled at its sister distilleries in Kentucky and North Carolina, it’s made with corn, wheat, barley, and rye. It’s made with five-to-six-year-old barrels of wheated bourbon and rye bourbon, which are aged separately before being batched together. After aging, it’s re-barreled and matured for another eight to twelve months in palletized, non-temperature-controlled warehouses in the North Carolina Piedmont in #2, #3, and #4 char level barrels.

According to Oaklore, this results in a memorable 92-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of pecans and honey butter cake. Sipping it reveals hints of toffee, vanilla, and crème brûlée. The finish is lingering and features butterscotch and gentle spice.

“It’s tremendously rewarding to the team at Oaklore to see our flagship whiskey take the next steps in its evolution as we become available nationwide,” Bogan said.

“Being a craft spirits producer is not for the faint of heart, but we feel confident that our bourbon – which perfectly represents the great state of North Carolina – is emblematic of everyone’s desire to see smaller, regionally-produced American Whiskeys make a real go of it.”

Where can I buy it?

Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon can be shipped to forty-two states through www.oakloredistilling.com for the suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle.