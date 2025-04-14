Trackside Distilling Company joins the bourbon world with its newest release

Table of Contents Table of Contents Trackside Founder Release 2025 Where can I buy this?

It’s a great time to be a bourbon drinker. Every week, new releases from well-known brands and new whiskey launches from up-and-coming distilleries are announced. Last week, Oldham County, Kentucky-based Trackside Distilling Company announced the launch of its first expression, a bourbon whiskey.

Trackside Founder Release 2025

Carefully created by Master Distiller Jade Peterson and whiskey innovator Jeremy Dever, this whiskey begins with a chocolate malted, four-grain mash bill. It was matured for at least four years in new, charred American oak barrels.

According to Trackside Distilling, the result is a balanced, memorable 93-proof whiskey that begins with the aromas of sweet confectioner’s sugar, vanilla, and roasted cocoa. On the palate, you’ll be greeted with dark chocolate, smoky oak, cherries, and candied stone fruit. The finish is long and lingering and ends with a mix of cherry and toasted sugar.

“During the course of my career, I’ve had the chance to taste and acquire some truly exceptional whiskeys,” Peterson says.

“We’ve decided that now is the time to blend some of these exceptional spirits together and release them under the Trackside brand.

“The different barrels offer a myriad of mash bills, barrel types, ages, and proofs and create an unparalleled opportunity to explore countless flavor combinations,” Peterson added.

“It was a blend of an art and a science to find how specific flavors interact to create a harmonious and balanced bottle, worthy of the first Trackside release.”

Where can I buy this?

Trackside Founder Release 2025 is available in limited quantities at the Kentucky Derby Museum Gift Ship and other whiskey retailers throughout Kentucky for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.