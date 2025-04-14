 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Trackside Distilling Company joins the bourbon world with its newest release

Trackside Distilling is launching the perfect bourbon for racing fans

By
Trackside Distilling Company
Trackside Distilling Company

It’s a great time to be a bourbon drinker. Every week, new releases from well-known brands and new whiskey launches from up-and-coming distilleries are announced. Last week, Oldham County, Kentucky-based Trackside Distilling Company announced the launch of its first expression, a bourbon whiskey.

Trackside Founder Release 2025

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

Carefully created by Master Distiller Jade Peterson and whiskey innovator Jeremy Dever, this whiskey begins with a chocolate malted, four-grain mash bill. It was matured for at least four years in new, charred American oak barrels.

Recommended Videos

According to Trackside Distilling, the result is a balanced, memorable 93-proof whiskey that begins with the aromas of sweet confectioner’s sugar, vanilla, and roasted cocoa. On the palate, you’ll be greeted with dark chocolate, smoky oak, cherries, and candied stone fruit. The finish is long and lingering and ends with a mix of cherry and toasted sugar.

Related

“During the course of my career, I’ve had the chance to taste and acquire some truly exceptional whiskeys,” Peterson says.

“We’ve decided that now is the time to blend some of these exceptional spirits together and release them under the Trackside brand.

“The different barrels offer a myriad of mash bills, barrel types, ages, and proofs and create an unparalleled opportunity to explore countless flavor combinations,” Peterson added.

“It was a blend of an art and a science to find how specific flavors interact to create a harmonious and balanced bottle, worthy of the first Trackside release.”

Where can I buy this?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

Trackside Founder Release 2025 is available in limited quantities at the Kentucky Derby Museum Gift Ship and other whiskey retailers throughout Kentucky for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
West Fork Whiskey Co. is releasing a new ten-year-old bourbon
This is the oldest whiskey in the Hamer lineup
West Fork

If you think the only place great bourbon can be made is Kentucky, you’re sadly mistaken. Look at one of the states that border it, and you’ll see some great whiskey being made. We’re talking, of course, about West Fork Whiskey Company.

This “100% Indiana grain-to-glass” distillery was founded in 2014 by Indian-born best friends Julian Jones, David McIntyre, and Blake Jones. Recently, the brand announced the launch of a new, 10-year-old bourbon.
Old Hamer 10-Year Bourbon

Read more
Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon joins the popular 101 range of whiskeys
The popular 8-year-old version of Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon is finally available in the US
Wild Turkey

Fans of well-made,  versatile whiskies love the award-winning Wild Turkey 101, especially its Bourbon. Recently, the beloved brand announced Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon will now be available throughout the US as a permanent expression in its lineup.
Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon

Previously only available in select export markets, Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon is finally making its permanent US launch. While the classic Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon is made using a blend of 6- to 8-year-old bourbons, Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old is a 101-proof whiskey made with a blend of 8-9-year-old bourbons.

Read more
Elijah Craig Bourbon celebrates being named the official Bourbon of the 2025 PGA Championship with a limited-edition whiskey
Elijah Craig is partnering with the PGA Championship to launch a limited-edition bottle
Whiskey glass

If you’re a golf fan, you likely know that the 2025 PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina beginning on May 12th. But did you know that the official bourbon of the 2025 PGA Championship is Elijah Craig. Not only that but the iconic whisky brand is launching a limited-edition expression to celebrate this prestigious event.
Elijah Craig 2025 PGA Championship commemorative bottle

Elijah Craig and the PGA are partnering to launch a commemorative edition of its popular 94-proof Small Batch Bourbon. The specially-designed bottle features a label that displays that it’s the "Official Bourbon” of the PGA Championship. Each bottle is sealed with a gold coin cork. Not only that, but this limited-edition expression was made from barrels from Heaven Hill Distillery’s Q and H1 rickhouses, in a direct reference the tournament at Quail Hollow Club.

Read more