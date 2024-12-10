James B. Beam Distilling Co.is launching a Private Barrel Club

Table of Contents Table of Contents Beam Private Barrel Club The selection process

In the world of American whiskey, James B. Beam Distilling is (along with Jack Daniel’s) at the top of the whiskey-drenched mountain. There are few brands as beloved as Jim Beam. That’s why we were so excited to see the iconic Kentucky-based distillery announcing the launch of Beam Private Barrel Club.

Beam Private Barrel Club

This club allows Jim Beam drinkers to buy and personalize their own single-barrel bourbon directly from the distillery. While the brand included will change, the first to be featured is Knob Creek. This experience allows fans to travel to the Clermont, Kentucky distillery, visit the iconic warehouses, and select a barrel of bourbon or rye.

“The Beam Private Barrel Club is something we’ve been working on for years– even decades now,” Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller, said in a press release. “As we celebrate the 230th year of Jacob Beam selling his first barrel, we want to commemorate this milestone by further welcoming whiskey lovers into our family offering members the ability to own a barrel, exclusively their own. As the sign says, come as friends, leave as family, and the new Beam Private Barrel Club does just that.”

The selection process

Once you sign up for the Beam Private Barrel Club, you or your whiskey club will be contacted by a Legacy ambassador from the James B. Beam Distilling Co. They will confirm your experience and be your official point of contact for the barrel selection. You’ll then travel to the campus and take a behind-the-scenes tour before being brought to the warehouse to taste a selection of single-barrel bourbons or ryes.

Once you select the whiskey for you, your barrel will be put aside and bottled at a later date (between 90 and 120 days later). Once your whiskey is bottled, you’ll be able to pick up the bottles. Pricing depends on the number of bottles, but the cost per bottle starts at $59.99, and a barrel yields between 100-175 bottles. Visit beamdistilling.com for more information.