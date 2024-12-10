 Skip to main content
James B. Beam Distilling Co.is launching a Private Barrel Club

Jim Beam is launching a single barrel program

In the world of American whiskey, James B. Beam Distilling is (along with Jack Daniel’s) at the top of the whiskey-drenched mountain. There are few brands as beloved as Jim Beam. That’s why we were so excited to see the iconic Kentucky-based distillery announcing the launch of Beam Private Barrel Club.

Beam Private Barrel Club

James B. Beam Distilling
James B. Beam Distilling

This club allows Jim Beam drinkers to buy and personalize their own single-barrel bourbon directly from the distillery. While the brand included will change, the first to be featured is Knob Creek. This experience allows fans to travel to the Clermont, Kentucky distillery, visit the iconic warehouses, and select a barrel of bourbon or rye.

“The Beam Private Barrel Club is something we’ve been working on for years– even decades now,”  Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller, said in a press release. “As we celebrate the 230th year of Jacob Beam selling his first barrel, we want to commemorate this milestone by further welcoming whiskey lovers into our family offering members the ability to own a barrel, exclusively their own. As the sign says, come as friends, leave as family, and the new Beam Private Barrel Club does just that.”

The selection process

Once you sign up for the Beam Private Barrel Club, you or your whiskey club will be contacted by a Legacy ambassador from the James B. Beam Distilling Co. They will confirm your experience and be your official point of contact for the barrel selection. You’ll then travel to the campus and take a behind-the-scenes tour before being brought to the warehouse to taste a selection of single-barrel bourbons or ryes.

Once you select the whiskey for you, your barrel will be put aside and bottled at a later date (between 90 and 120 days later). Once your whiskey is bottled, you’ll be able to pick up the bottles. Pricing depends on the number of bottles, but the cost per bottle starts at $59.99, and a barrel yields between 100-175 bottles. Visit beamdistilling.com for more information.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Tattersall Distilling is releasing two new bottled in bond whiskeys
Tattersall is launching two new bottled-in-bond whiskeys
Whiskey Glass

Wisconsin-based distillery Tattersall Distilling is well-known for its high-quality whiskeys, frequently made with locally sourced ingredients. Recently, the popular distillery announced the launch of two new limited-edition bottled-in-bond whiskeys: a rye whiskey and a wheated bourbon.

These are Tattersall Distilling’s fourth and fifth bottled-in-bond whiskeys released to date. Previously, the brand released a five-year-old rye whiskey in 2023 and a high-rye bourbon and wheated bourbon whiskey in 2020.

Copperworks Distilling Co. releases two rare single cask whiskeys
Just in time for the holidays, Copperworks is releasing two new whiskeys
Scotch

If you’re still looking for gift ideas this holiday season, Copperworks has two new expressions that are perfect for the whiskey fan. The popular Washington State-based distillery announced the release of Copperworks Color Cask and Copperworks Whidbey’s Port Cask.
Copperworks Color Cask American Single Malt Whiskey

It’s matured in a 200-year-old, extremely rare sherry-colored cask from Bodegas Argüeso winery in Cádiz, Spain. The result is a 100-proof single malt whiskey with flavors like dark chocolate, figs, brown butter, raisins, and leather.

Distillery of Modern Art is launching Bourbon and Rye whiskeys
Distillery of Modern Art is releasing two new whiskeys
Distillery of Modern Art

Georgia’s Distillery of Modern Art (DoMa) recently announced that it’s adding to its current line of five premium craft spirits by launching a bourbon whiskey and a rye whiskey.
The expressions

Both DoMa’s Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys are made with non-GMO grains. They are made with non-GMO white corn and malted barley from Riverbend Malt in Asheville, North Carolina. The rye which is used as a secondary grain in the bourbon, and the main ingredient in the rye is the Wren’s Abruzzi Rye.

