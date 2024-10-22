This whiskey has twice the rye as the brand's flagship bourbon

If you’re a fan of Jim Beam’s collection of small batch whiskeys, you know all about the appeal of the expressions from Knob Creek, Booker’s, Basil Hayden, and Baker’s. And while we could write an article detailing the complexities and value of the above whiskeys, today it’s Baker’s turn.

Baker’s 7-year-old and 13-year-old expressions have countless devoted fans, and rightly so. They are high-quality, nuanced, sippable whiskeys. But fans of these two expressions now have a new whiskey to get hyped about. That’s because the brand announced the latest expression in its Baker’s line: Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon.

Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon

For those unaware, Baker’s is named for Baker Beam, the grandnephew of Jim Beam. Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon was created to pay tribute to Baker’s trucking business. Delivering grains to be used at James B. Beam Distilling Co., Baker learned about how the different grains influence the aromas and flavors of the whiskey. He gained a love for rye in particular.

This 107-proof bourbon has a mash bill consisting of two times the amount of rye found in the other Baker’s bourbons. It was matured in charred American oak barrels for at least seven years.

The result is a memorable whiskey with notes of brown sugar, charred oak, and cracked black pepper. The palate is a mix of wintry spices, oak, toasted vanilla beans, toffee, dried fruits, and peppery rye. The finish is warming, sweet, spicy, and highly memorable.

Where can I buy it?

Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon is available at retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $74.99.