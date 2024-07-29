Yellowstone Limited Edition is finished in cognac and brandy casks

The world’s interest in bourbon shows no sign of slowing down, and more and more distilleries are meeting that demand not only with regular releases but also with special limited edition expressions. Limestone Branch Distillery out of Kentucky, one of the longstanding names in traditional bourbon, creates small batch whiskeys including a yearly release of its Yellowstone straight bourbon whiskey, with the latest expression just announced.

The brand has been announcing yearly Yellowstone releases since 2015, and this year’s spirit features double finishing in two different types of casks. The 2024 expression is an extra aged bourbon, and is a blend of 7 year old and 17 year old aged bourbons, which are double finished in brandy and cognac casks to create a soft, round spirit with flavors of pear, sugar, and honey.

“The 2024 expression of Yellowstone Limited Edition represents my natural progression of experimenting with special finishes over the years,” said Limestone Branch Distillery Master Distiller Stephen Beam. “Now, finished bourbons have become sought after by fans who want to push the flavor profile. I love experimenting and exploring new opportunities, and using a double finish with brandy and cognac casks created a more complex and nuanced bourbon, opening a whole new experience for consumers to enjoy.”

The limited edition Yellowstone Bourbon is set to hit the shelves in September, when it will be available for $100 per 750 ml bottle. The bourbon comes in at 50.5% abv and the run is limited to 10,000 cases, so you can start making plans for your latest bourbon acquisition now.