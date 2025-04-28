Sherry-finished whisky fans will want to buy Oban’s newest release

Table of Contents Table of Contents Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish Where can I buy it?

In our opinion, there’s no better aging or finishing barrel than a sherry cask. This is especially true when it comes to finishing single malt Scotch whisky. We also love high-proof whiskies. That’s why we were so excited when we learned that Oban’s latest release is not only cask strength but also finished in sherry casks. It’s the best of both worlds.

Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish

Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish is a limited-edition expression that was initially matured in European Oak Butts and American Oak Hogshead Barrels before being finished in finished in Oloroso and Palo Cortado Sherry Casks from Jerez, Spain.

According to Oban, the result is a memorable, 55.3% ABV single malt whisky that begins with a nose of dried raisins, orchard fruits, orange rinds, and lemon peels. Sipping it reveals notes of brown sugar, toffee, almonds, oak tannins, pepper, and spice. A whisky this complex and refined deserves to be sipped neat or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

“After years of development and refinement, we are proud to welcome Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish,” said Dr. Stuart Morrison.

“The whisky is born of deliberate care and the passion of Oban’s dedicated distillers.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re anything like us and you prefer your single malt whisky to be finished in sherry casks, you can purchase a bottle of this limited-edition expression at select whisky retailers throughout the United States for the suggested retail price of $150 for a 750ml bottle.