Breakside celebrates 15 successful years in craft beer

One of our favorite west coast breweries is turning 15. Breakside, the award-winning Portland brewery behind outstanding ales ranging from IPA to pilsner to barrel-aged beers, is having a birthday bash all week long and beyond. Special beers will be poured this week and a collaboration beer is about to be dropped.

The brewery just celebrated the opening of its latest taproom, set just across the Columbia River in Vancouver. On May 13th, Breakside will celebrate at its flagship Dekum location with throwback beers and special menu additions like Mediterranean mussels. The next day, the brewery will host a party at its Slabtown location in NW Portland.

But that’s not all. Always eager to collaborate, Breakside will be showing off its latest team-up beer on May 15th. The brewery joined forces with Boneyard in Bend for a beer called quince. It’ll be poured at a handful of bottle shop in the Portland area on that day.

Quince is a fitting name for the IPA, Spanish for 15. The beer comes in at 6.2% ABV and is made with flaked corn, lime terpenes, and number of hop varieties. It’s likely that Breakside will celebrate the milestone further beyond the month of May.

For those who don’t know, Breakside Brewery got its start in the Rose City back in 2010. The label now produces about 30,000 barrels of beer per year and is widely considered to be one of the best producers in the region, if not the nation. Responsible for innovative beers across the board, Breakside’s IPAs are especially wonderful.

Here’s to 15 more years!

