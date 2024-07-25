 Skip to main content
Beer enthusiasts anticipate this year’s Goose Island stout lineup

Five new variants of the beloved barrel-aged stout - sign us up

goose island beer company barrel aged stout and selling out edited
Venerable beer brand Goose Island, famed for its barrel-aged stouts, has released details of this year’s Bourbon County Stout variants. Five new versions of the beloved stout will be available from November 29 this year, and beer enthusiasts are already gearing up their palates ready for the new release.

The 2024 versions include a reprisal of the classic high-abv stout aged in bourbon barrels, the 2024 Bourbon County Brand Original Stout, plus a vanilla rye variation which has been aged in rye whiskey barrels and then finished with Madagascar vanilla. There’s also the 2024 Bourbon County Brand Macaroon Stout, which is aged in bourbon barrels and then finished with cacao nibs, toasted coconut, and candied ginger. The Bardstown Cask Finish Stout is a collaboration with Bardstown Bourbon Company, using the brand’s straight rye whiskey barrels for aging, and finally there’s a barley wine which will be an exclusive Chicago-only release.

“Goose Island created the world’s first ever bourbon barrel-aged stout with Bourbon County Brand Stout and, to this day, it continues to be the industry benchmark. This year’s lineup does an amazing job of living up to our legacy while still pushing boundaries and setting the standard. There’s something exciting for every type of drinker; each beer in this year’s release explores different ways our brewers highlight and amplify the expressions found in our Original Stout,” said Todd Ahsmann, President of Goose Island Beer Co.

“While I admittedly find myself reaching for Original Bourbon County Stout time and time again, this year’s vintage really stands out. Our brewers are truly experts in their craft, and I cannot wait to be able to share each and every beer in Goose Island’s 2024 Bourbon County Stout lineup with you.”

Georgina Torbet
