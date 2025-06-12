 Skip to main content
Oskar Blues dresses up its beer in denim for the summer

A timeless look for some classic ales

Dale's Denim Pale.
Colorado brewery Oskar Blues is bringing back a limited-time favorite with the return of the Denim Dale’s line. The release features a couple of flagship beers treated to cans inspired by your favorite pair of jeans. The light summer beers are available now through Labor Day Weekend.

“Last year’s denim beer case was a statement of rebellious independence – and people got it. This year, we wanted to take it even further,” says Aaron Baker, Oskar Blues brand director. “So we wrapped the can itself in denim. It’s a celebration of individuality, utility, and American grit – all things denim and Dale’s share at their core. Whether you’re cracking one open at a dive bar or tossing it in your cooler for a weekend outside, this is a beer that wears its character on its sleeve – or in this case, its can.”

Dale's Denim Pale.
It’s a look befitting of the best dive bars or summer cookouts in America. Two beers are given the stonewashed denim treatment – Dale’s Pale Ale and Dale’s Light Lager. Among the most popular beers in the brand’s portfolio, the duo is 6.5% ABV and 4.2% ABV, respectively.

Oskar Blues is offering a bunch of related merchandise inspired by the denim look, including denim-wrapped coolers and even jorts. The beers are available in a variety of sizes nationwide. It’s one more nod to the 90s and a playful one at that.

For those who don’t know, Oskar Blues got its start in Colorado back in 1997. Its flagship beer, Dale’s Pale Ale, is considered one of the first great canned craft beers. The label now has brewing operations both in Colorado and North Carolina.

In fact, the man behind the beer’s recipe is now part of a tremendous Colorado whiskey scene. Stay tuned to all things drinks culture here at The Manual, like our recent piece on the state of American Single Malt, featuring the ex-Oskar Blues brewer himself.

