NA beer is surging still

Near beer continues on its impressive growth trajectory

The craft beer movement shifts quite a bit. One constant over the last couple of years has been the growth of non-alcoholic beers. No longer do we live in an era of one or two mediocre options at the grocery store. Today, there are options ‘a plenty, and a growing number drink a lot like their conventional cousins.

According to reports, the NA beer sector grew a whopping 9% in 2024. This comes in light of the fact that the traditional beer sector is shrinking, albeit to a very small degree. One once was a pretty trivial niche market is expected to account for 2% of the world beer supply soon.

Non-alcoholic beer will likely never rival global powerhouses like, say, Asian macro beers, but the category is being taken seriously. It’s a combination of the youngest generation dialing back on alcohol consumption and a push from breweries to craft quality NA options.

A lot of success is due to the fact that the big players with large international footprints are making some pretty good versions. Heineken, Peroni, and Guinness, for example, all have quality zero proof beers. Better still, craft breweries are entering the game, making non-alcoholic beers that actually mimic intriguing styles like ambers, IPAs, and porters.

The United States is now up there with Germany and Spain in terms of the largest non-alcoholic beer producers on the planet. Look for more intriguing options as we head into summer and beyond. And if you’re curious on not sure where to start, talk up your favorite brewery the next time you visit. There’s a good chance they have one you might like or are considering creating one.

