In craft beer, the IPA is still king

We can't give up the hops

Hops gardening
Budweiser may claim to be the king of beers, but in the craft circuit, IPA occupies the throne. The Lebron James of beer styles, the India Pale Ale has both physical power and staying power. Craft enthusiasts have long enjoyed IPAs thanks to their many sub-styles, creative use of unique hop combinations, and interesting aromatics and flavors.

According to the latest news, not much has changed. As Brewbound reports, the style rose nearly 2% in sales in 2024 and sold something to the tune of $2.28 billion that year, all told. That’s an impressive feat, especially for a craft beer movement that’s presently looking itself in the mirror. With so many other options out there, not to mention a rise in popularity and low-to-no ABV drinks, it hasn’t been an easy stretch for beer makers.

Glass of beer
A lot can be attributed to the continued popularity, from interesting new hop varieties and hop forms coming online to annual excitement for things like fresh-hop beer. There are also so many IPA styles, perhaps the most important of which of late being the session IPA. Beer drinkers have been reaching for lighter, more refreshing beers and this shift in style was a smart move on behalf of brewers.

We’ll see what happens to the IPA in 2025, in the wake of a new Surgeon General warning relating to alcohol and possible tariffs from the latest administration. We’re pretty sure we’ll still be enjoying them here at The Manual.

Check out our feature on craft beer terminology, so you know what you’re talking about the next time you’re at the tap house.

