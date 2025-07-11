Why everything you think you know about IPAs might be wrong

Take a moment to imagine an IPA. What do you see? What does the beer that you envision taste like? If you immediately think about a golden or yellow, reasonably clear beer with citrus, pine, and a potentially aggressive level of bitterness, you’re painting this complex beer style into a tiny corner.

The IPA you’re describing fits into the India Pale Ale box. But, in my career of writing about beer, I’ve learned that the style is much more than this simplified definition. That description is the iconic and popular West Coast IPA. And I can understand why they are many drinkers go to IPA styles. It’s what many non-IPA drinkers think of the beer style. But this isn’t the only IPA style. And the others vary greatly in appearance, aroma, and overall flavor.

Different types of IPAs

There are several different types of IPAs. These include the hazy, juicy, not-at-all-bitter New England-style IPA, the low-ABV session IPA, the high-ABV Imperial IPA, the lager yeast brewed cold IPA, and a few others.

IPA misconceptions

Now that you’ve learned a little about the different types of IPAs, I hope I’ve set the stage that many drinkers have at least a few misconceptions about this popular beer style. Keep scrolling as I take a deep dive into some of them.

Not all IPAs are bitter

This is a significant misconception. While the aforementioned West Coast IPA, as well as many American IPAs and imperial IPAs, are inherently bitter. Session IPAs, Milkshake IPAs, and New England-style IPAs go for a much more balanced flavor profile. Sure, they are hoppy, but don’t finish with the patented bitterness of some IPAs.

Not all IPAs are high in alcohol

Another misconception is that all IPAs are high in alcohol. While you will find IPAs in the 7-10% range, especially when you get into double and imperial IPAs, there are also many IPAs in the 5-6% ABV range and session IPAs that are (as a rule) less than 5% ABV.

“Designed for easier drinking, Session IPAs typically have a lower ABV, often around 3-5%, making them perfect for longer drinking sessions without the heavy alcohol hit,” says a post on New Trail Brewing’s website.

Not all IPAs are pine bombs

The idea that all IPAs are loaded with pine is not accurate. The aroma and flavor of an IPA can vary based on the brewing techniques and hops used. Dry hopping can add more intense flavors, but not hoppy bitterness. Also, while the classic West Coast IPA is known for its bold pine flavor, New England-style IPAs are known for their broad range of tropical fruit flavors like caramelized pineapple, mango, papaya, tangerine, and more.

Not all IPAs are over-the-top hoppy

This is another major misconception about IPAs. While many IPAs heavily lean into hop aroma and flavor, many rely on a more balanced flavor palate with a healthy dose of caramel malts as well as tropical fruits, citrus, and pine.

Bottom line

The IPA is a complex beer. There are so many different types of IPAs, different brewing techniques, and different hops that there’s no way to say that an IPA smells and tastes a certain way. The IPA has various aromas and flavors to suit every palate, even those drinkers who dislike aggressively bitter beers.