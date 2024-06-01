 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are our go-to summer beers (and they’ll be yours, too)

These are the beers you'll want to drink this summer

By
Summer beer
Wil Stewart/Unsplash

When it comes to seasons, none is so eagerly welcomed as summer. Fall is met with enthusiasm to wear pants and sweaters and sip hot cider, winter is met with dread for the impending snow, and overall lousy weather, and spring is met with hope because the soggy, rainy months will make way for the impending summer. That’s the season we love. The days are seemingly endless, the sun doesn’t seem to stop shining, and there are tons of refreshing beer choices.

IPAs, pilsners, wheat beers, and everything in between. They all pair well with yard games, grilling, and afternoons spent sitting on a dock at an idyllic lake with our feet dangling in the water, hoping the summer days will never end.

Recommended Videos

The six best summer beers

Beer taps
Robin Lyon/Unsplash

If you’re making a list of the best summer beers, you can’t just add a bunch of pilsners and call it good. Sure, they’d be refreshing and crisp after a morning of lawn mowing or as a great accompaniment to grilled, summery dishes. But you’d get tired of them eventually. A proper summer beer list should include a variety of summer beer styles. This includes IPAs, pilsners, wheat beers, saisons, and more.

Related

Since summer is barreling towards us like a train fueled by hops, barley, and ale yeast, we figured now was a great time to dive into summer beers. Fear not, you don’t have to find them. We did the work for you. We found six of the best, most thirst-quenching, seasonally appropriate classic beers. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Allagash White

Allagash White
Allagash

No summer beer list is complete without the addition of Allagash White. This award-winning, 5.2% ABV Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with malted wheat, oats, and raw wheat. It’s hazy, lightly spiced, and balanced, thanks to the addition of coriander and Curaçao orange peel. It’s a great respite from the overly hoppy beers of summer.

Dogfish Head SeaQuench

Dogfish Head SeaQuench
Dogfish Head

There might not be a more aptly named beer than Dogfish Head SeaQuench. This tart, salty, very refreshing beer is a mix of Kolsch-style beer, a salty Gose, and a sweet, tart Berliner Weiss. To add even more to this ridiculous, flavorful beer, the mad scientists at Dogfish Head also add black limes, sour lime juice, and sea salt.

Schilling Alexandr

Schilling Alexandr
Schilling

This 5% ABV Czech-style pilsner is known for its crisp, highly sessionable, balanced flavor profile. Made with authentic Czech-sourced ingredients, this popular lager is well-suited for the haziest, hottest summer days. On the nose, you’ll find bready malts, lemon peels, and floral, earthy hops. The palate continues this trend with a ton of biscuit and bready malts followed by lemon peels, grassy, floral hops, and just a hint of cracked black pepper.

Victory Summer Love

Victory Summer Love
Victory

This 5.2% golden ale is brewed with Pilsner and Carapils malts and gets its hoppy aroma and flavor from the liberal use of Tettnang and Simcoe hops. The result is a complex, balanced, flavorful summer ale featuring notes of pilsner malts, lemon zest, honey, and floral, earthy, piney hops. The finish is crisp, pine-filled, and leaves you hoping you have a few cans left hiding in your fridge.

Saison Dupont

Saison Dupont
Saison Dupont

You didn’t think we’d write a whole story about memorable summer beer and we wouldn’t include at least one European beer did you? Saison Dupont is a Saison-style beer from Belgium. It’s been brewed the same way since 1844 when it was originally brewed for seasonal farm workers to drink on a hot day. It’s just as great today on a hot day with a yeasty, fruity, gently spicy palate and a dry, refreshing finish.

Lawson’s Finest Sip of Sunshine

Lawson’s Finest Sip of Sunshine
Lawson’s Finest

Who wouldn’t want to drink a beer called “Sip of Sunshine” on a warm, sunny summer day? This 8% ABV imperial IPA is known for its hoppy, hazy, juicy flavor profile. The nose is all tangerine, grapefruit, and other citrus fruits, as well as dank pine. Sipping it reveals notes of tangerine, pepper, caramel malts, tropical fruits, and dank, resinous pine. The finish is prickly, hoppy, and memorable.

Bottom line

Beer being poured from tap
spooky_kid/Pixabay / Pixabay

All in all, what you drink this summer is up to you. All we can do is recommend a few of our favorite summer beers. If you don’t pick up any of the above choices, your best bet is to grab a wheat beer, pale ale, pilsner, gose, saison, or something else lighter on the palate. The season is all about refreshment. You’ll be pretty happy if that’s the route you go when picking a summer beer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Don’t skip this step for summer barbecues: How to clean your grill’s exterior
Know how to clean the outside of a grill so your burgers don't disappoint
Male chef grilling and barbequing in garden. Barbecue outdoor garden party. Handsome man preparing barbecue meat. Concept of eating and cooking outdoor during summer time.

Even if you don't like cooking, you'll jump to man a grill to show off your barbeque skills. But what about the cleanup after? Scraping off the food is the easy part, but when was the last time you cleaned the rest of the grill? If you have no idea, to the point you aren't sure if you ever have, put the tongs down and listen. Here's how to clean the outside of a grill so it lasts more than a few summers.
How to clean the outside of a grill

It doesn't matter what kind of grill you have; you need to know how to clean the outside of it, and you actually need to do it.
What you'll need

Read more
Our favorite bourbon cocktails for summer (it’s not just a cold-weather drink)
Yes, bourbon is a summer spirit
Cocktail

We get it. Bourbon is warming, sometimes quite potent, and well-suited for fall and midwinter sipping. But if you don’t also think of bourbon whiskey as a summer spirit, you’re doing it wrong. Sure, you can enjoy a nuanced, complex bourbon on an unseasonably cool evening while you sit around a campfire. But it’s also a great spirit for mixing into fresh, seasonably appropriate summer bourbon cocktails.
Why bourbon works for summer cocktails

While gin, vodka, tequila, and rum seem to get most of the love during the warmer months, if you’re letting your bourbon bottles collect dust, you’re really missing out. The corn-based spirit pairs perfectly with herbs, sparkling water, and other fresh, warm-weather ingredients.

Read more
These unique summer cocktails each offer a refreshing twist you’ll love
Need a great cocktail for the core of summer? Here are some ideal options
Summer cocktails

Summer stands for fun, from vacations to meandering Vespa rides. If you want to keep the carefree and celebratory spirit alive all season long, may we suggest some quality cocktails?

The merits of summer cocktails are many. First, they cool you off during the hottest portion of the year. Secondly, they tend to incorporate seasonal ingredients that taste their best right that instant. Lastly, they're just fun to make, whether you're hosting a backyard party or just looking to tip a cap to happy hour on your lonesome.

Read more