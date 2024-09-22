 Skip to main content
The 10 most underrated West Coast breweries, according to industry insiders

Pouring beer out of a tap
BENCE BOROS / Unsplash

Craft beer enthusiasts have no shortage of options in the USA. All told, there are nearly 10,000 producers from coast to coast. Yet, many great beer makers along the hop-filled west coast don’t get the credit they deserve.

Nobody said it was easy to stand out in the land of beer, especially in a region that seems to have a tap house or tasting room along every block in town. But there are some truly magical fresh-hop IPAs, porters, saisons, wheat beers, lagers, sours, barrel-aged stouts, and fruit beers coming out of Washington, Oregon, and California that deserve your attention.

With lauded and longstanding operations like Sierra Nevada and Deschutes Brewing in the mix, one could argue (successfully) that craft started in the west coast. And craft continues to thrive in the west coast, thanks to amazing agriculture and creative approaches to the age-old tradition.

Here are the ten most underrated West Coast breweries, per the advice of our craft beer insiders.

Ferment Brewing Company

Ferment Brewing beer.
Ferment / Ferment Brewing

Set in gorgeous Hood River, Ferment has access to great hops and tons of seasonal goodness from resident berry patches and orchards. No wonder the label is behind some of the best IPAs and fruited sours on the West Coast. Brewmaster Dan Peterson has the ideal attitude, and it’s rubbing off on his work. “A flash of inspiration is a beautiful thing, and that, followed by the contemplation on how to make a concept into a tangible object one can hold in hand and, in this case, pour into mouth, is what makes being a brewer great,” he says. Amen.

Fast Fashion

Fast Fashion Brewing.
Fast Fashion / Facebook

Seattle brewery Fast Fashion is all about the hazy. There’s a reason why you’ll likely see this label on tap at your favorite beer bar. While a lot of hazy IPAs can taste too much like tropical candy, these ones are dialed-in and really showcase the hops involved. Plus, the cans are just plain cool.

Henhouse Brewing Co.

Henhouse Brewing cans.
Henhouse Brewing / Facebook

California’s Henhouse Brewing has been quietly making stellar beer for more than a decade. The Petaluma producer knows how to arrange a hop bill for a perfectly well-rounded IPA. But don’t overlook some of the more inventive beers, like ones made with Muscat juice or even barrel-aged with coconut.

Block 15

Block 15
Block 15

There’s something in the air in Corvallis, what with Oregon State University nearby and its many fermentation programs, along with tons of great Willamette Valley hops. Block 15 makes some of the freshest beers out there, clean and balanced. The label also makes some exceptional barrel-aged beers layered like fine wines.

Single Hill Brewing

Single Hill Brewing.
Mark Stock / The Manual

From a brewing perspective, one couldn’t be operating out of a better place. Single Hill is situated in downtown Yakima, along a bustling avenue just a few short miles from endless strands of hop farms. Look out for incredible fresh hop and hazy IPAs, along with a host of great lighter beers like Czech-style pilsners.

Societe Brewing Co.

Societe Brewing beer.
Societe Brewing / Societe Brewing

To stand out in beer-heavy San Diego is a feat and Societe Brewing does just that. Among the label’s best are the kolsch, Pupil IPA, and a blonde ale built for warm days at the beach. Beer writers and industry folks have caught wind over the last few years and now it is your turn.

Heater Allen

Heater Allen Pils
Heater Allen

Set in the heart of Willamette Valley wine country, Heater Allen makes German-inspired beers as good or better as what you’d encounter across the pond. Devout lager style followers, Heater Allen will blow you away with classic yet refined beers.

El Segundo Brewing

El Segundo Brewing Company
El Segundo Brewing Company/Facebook / El Segundo

Los Angeles is no stranger to beer and the south bay in particular is home to a lot of great options. El Segundo won us over years ago and continues to do so with a bevy of great ales. From ocean-ready pilsners and rice lagers to IIPAs and barleywines, the SoCal operation does it oh so well.

Fieldwork Brewing Co.

Fieldwork
Fieldwork

Based in Berkeley, Fieldwork is behind some beautiful beers, spanning the spectrum from briny Goses and floral Belgian Tripels to jet black Russian Imperial Stouts. They have a stellar barrel aging program and with a growing number of outposts in the Bay Area, the brand’s stuff should be easier and easier to get your paws on.

Fair Isle Brewing

Fair Isle Brewing.
Fair Isle / Fair Isle

Fans of saisons and wild ales should flock to Seattle’s Fair Isle. The Ballard neighborhood brewery is making some complex and elegant beers, showing real terroir and tons of character. Think palate-filling wild-fermented beers made from foraged ingredients or fruited or aged in oak, all to perfection.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
