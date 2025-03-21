8 elite craft breweries fit for March Madness and your 2025 bracket

Table of Contents Table of Contents Duke: Fullsteam Brewery Houston: Saint Arnold Auburn: Red Clay Brewing Company Florida: Swamp Head Brewery St. John’s: Evil Twin Brewing New York City Tennessee: Ebony & Ivory Brewing Alabama: Black Warrior Brewing Company Michigan State: Lansing Brewing Company

March Madness means a lot of things. For one, it’s entire early spring days devoted to NCAA college hoops, with entertaining mascots like the Antelopes, Durangos, and King Tritons. It’s also about game-day snacks and great craft beer.

This year, we decided to create a few special pairings in celebration of March Madness. We teamed up the top eight seeds of the tournament with a popular craft brewery from each university location. So, as you fill out brackets and watch the madness unfold, consider creating your own craft beer bracket as well.

Read on for some great labels that share the same turf as top seeds like Duke, Houston, and Auburn.

Duke: Fullsteam Brewery

Sharing Durham, North Carolina with Duke University and the Blue Devil faithful is Fullstream Brewery. The outfit is turning out some great ales and pours from a cool space made of container cars and supporting local farmers and the regional grain chain en route.

Try a Biscuit wheat beer or Rocket Science IPA. Fans can look forward to a cool expansion planned for later this year, involving a takeover of the 9,000-square-foot American Tobacco Campus. Also, we like the fact that the brewery is extremely sustainably minded, having just released a regenified malt beer.

Houston: Saint Arnold

Houston’s oldest craft brewery seems like a good choice here. The University of Houston has some serious hoops history, including the “Phi Slama Jama” phase of the 1980s, in which the Cougars reached the Final Four three years in a row. Saint Arnold is very much inspired by beer-centric Germany and even has a beer hall to boot. Try a Hoppy Irish Red or Just Peachy IPA from the small batch series if you can make it in person. They even do ciders and some non-alcoholic beers, too.

Auburn: Red Clay Brewing Company

Auburn has had quite a season, securing a number one seed and a 28-5 record leading up to the tournament. Why not toast as much with something from Red Clay Brewing Company? The Auburn-based label is set just 8 miles from campus and specializes in flagships like the Big Swamp Stout and Hop Jubilee. Pair it up with pizza at the pub and you’re well on your way to a Tigers victory.

Florida: Swamp Head Brewery

The Florida beer scene is impressive and still bustling, with a number of great options. If you’re looking for something from Gainesville, home of the Florida Gators, check out Swamp Head Brewery. Many have the Gators going all the way, just as many in the craft sphere appreciate the work of this beloved brewery. That’s a win-win.

What to have? Try an Understory Hazy IPA or if the Florida heat is hitting, cool off with a Lemon Days Berliner Weisse. Hats off, as Swamp Head is the first Florida brewery to go with solar energy. Fun fact: The brewery started in 2008, a year after the Gators repeated as back-to-back national basketball champions.

St. John’s: Evil Twin Brewing New York City

Rooting for St. John’s this year? Pour some Evil Twin from the brewery in Queens, New York. The label is beloved by beer nerds and casual sippers alike, known for some truly remarkable releases. Sure, the label got its start in Denmark, but its carved out a great new home in New York and that’s great news for craft beer fans. As for the Johnnie’s hoops team? Most seem them getting at least to the Elite Eight.

Tennessee: Ebony & Ivory Brewing

In addition to a song by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, Ebony & Ivory is a great brewery out of Knoxville. Moreover, it got its start as the second Black-owned brewery in Tennessee. Now, it’s a fixture along the Ale Trail in the northern stretches of town. Enjoy everything from a blood orange-infused lager to an Extra Special Bitters as the Volunteers look to borrow some of the historical success the women’s team has had over the years.

Alabama: Black Warrior Brewing Company

Alabama and the SEC are no longer just football powerhouses, they’re running the basketball court, too. Raise a glass of Black Warrior Brewing Company beer to the Crimson Tide. The Tuscaloosa spot is centrally located right on University Boulevard and features pours like the Bama Blonde Ale, Crimson Ale, and even a rye IPA.

Michigan State: Lansing Brewing Company

Did you know that the best beer city in America is located in Michigan? That’s what they say and the bustling scene extends to all corners of the state. Over in East Lansing, home of the Spartans, check out nearby Lansing Brewing Company less than 5 miles from campus.

The label dates back to the late 19th Century and is now part of a revitalized Stadium District. Lansing covers the beer spectrum, from light and refreshing to brooding and dark, per its imperial stout with chocolate and raspberry.