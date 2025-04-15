 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Flying Dog Brewery unveils new session IPA

By
Flying Dog Easy IPA.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Flying Dog Brewery has a new beer in its lineup. A lighter option dubbed Under Dog Easy IPA, the beer comes in at a refreshing 4.7% ABV. It follows a big trend in consumers seeking out crisp light beers with less alcohol content.

The beer is meant to offer the fuller taste of an IPA without going over the top in terms of ABV. It’s made with citra and amarillo hops and offers classic IPA flavors of citrus and tropical fruit. A great option for those who like hops, the beer boasts a nice bit of bitterness.

Grill and beer
Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock
Recommended Videos

If the craft beer sector has taught us anything, it’s that IPA is still a dominant force. Fortunately, it’s a world unto itself, with a variety of genres within. Just as the brut IPA, the hazy IPA, or the imperial IPA.

Related

So-called session beers are emerging in all styles of beer. They’re particularly attractive in the warmer months, when the heat begs for thirst-quenching options that won’t result in a hangover. These beers tend to have less caloric content as well, making them less filling. Lately, the style has been marketed especially towards those with active lifestyles as well as those testing out more mindful methods of drinking.

Flying Dog Brewery was founded in Maryland back in 1990, just when the craft beer movement was getting started. The label is known for its artwork, penned by famed Dr. Gonzo sidekick Ralph Steadman. The brewery makes a host of beers ranging from non-alcoholic beers and Mexican lagers to blood orange IPAs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Up your home mixology game with Garrison Brothers’ new cocktail kits
Garrison Brothers is launching a series of home cocktail kits
Garrison Brothers

The cocktail renaissance in America in the early aughts has led to a renewed interest not only in the craft of cocktailing, but home mixology. If you have a few bottles of whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, or tequila at home, there’s a chance you also have some ingredients to whip up a cocktail or two when your friends stop by. But wouldn’t you rather have a fully curated home cocktail kit from a popular distillery?

Lucky for you, the distillers at Garrison Brothers are here to help up your home cocktail game. Founded in 2006, the Hye, Texas-based distillery is the first and oldest legal bourbon distillery in the Lone Star State. Recently, it announced the launch of a series of home cocktail kits.
Garrison Brothers Signature Shaken or Stirred Cocktail Kits

Read more
Klatch Coffee introduces new spring-themed blend, Songbird
A coffee blend from four different origins
Klatch Coffee Songbird

Klatch Coffee has introduced a new, limited-time-only coffee just in time for spring. The Songbird blend features coffees from four origins—Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Panama—highlighting the natural and washed processing methods. This spring blend was loved by Klatch Coffee customers back in 2024, and the brand is proud to bring it back for 2025. In the face of rising prices and new tariffs, Klatch Coffee has worked hard to get the 2025 edition to market at a price lower than the price in 2024.
Klatch Coffee's Songbird blend delivers the same elegant flavor notes as last year, featuring notes of honeysuckle, white cherry, and molasses, thanks to a blend of Brazil, Panama, Ethiopia, and Colombian beans.
“In 2024, customers told us they loved Songbird, but it was more expensive compared to some of our other coffees," says Mike Perry, Klatch Coffee’s Roastmaster. “It’s no secret that the combination of tariffs, weather, and increased demand continue to drive coffee prices higher worldwide, so we are really excited to deliver Songbird this Spring at a lower price than in 2024!”
In addition to the return of the Songbird blend, Klatch Coffee has also launched a second springtime limited-edition coffee called Peru Geisha. Peru Geisha is delivered in special packaging, containing 310 grams of premium coffee (almost double the amount of coffee compared to other typical Geisha packaging) in a distinctive, re-usable drawcord bag. This coffee highlights the delicate, bright, and clean citrus flavors of high-altitude Geisha grown in the hamlet of Gracias a Dios, District of Lonya Grande in the department of Amazonas, Peru.

Read more
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin celebrates National Gin & Tonic Day with a new campaign
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is launching a new, immersive campaign
The Shed Distillery

If you didn't know, today is National Gin & Tonic Day. It's the perfect day to enjoy this refreshing, simple, elegant cocktail. The folks at Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin know all about this drink's appeal and the love for gin itself. To celebrate the holiday and ten years of being available in the US market, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is launching a new, immersive campaign.
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin: A Curious Irish Adventure
A Curious Irish Adventure Campaign The Shed Distillery

This 360° campaign celebrates the global journey inside every bottle of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin. It all began in 2004 in rural Ireland, where a man named P.J. Rigney started his gin journey. Instead of settling for only traditional gin herbs and botanicals, he wanted to create something different and unique. His quest led him to nine countries to find twelve botanicals. The result was an innovative gin loaded with exotic ingredients, including gunpowder tea.

Read more