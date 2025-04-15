Flying Dog Brewery unveils new session IPA

Flying Dog Brewery has a new beer in its lineup. A lighter option dubbed Under Dog Easy IPA, the beer comes in at a refreshing 4.7% ABV. It follows a big trend in consumers seeking out crisp light beers with less alcohol content.

The beer is meant to offer the fuller taste of an IPA without going over the top in terms of ABV. It’s made with citra and amarillo hops and offers classic IPA flavors of citrus and tropical fruit. A great option for those who like hops, the beer boasts a nice bit of bitterness.

Recommended Videos

If the craft beer sector has taught us anything, it’s that IPA is still a dominant force. Fortunately, it’s a world unto itself, with a variety of genres within. Just as the brut IPA, the hazy IPA, or the imperial IPA.

So-called session beers are emerging in all styles of beer. They’re particularly attractive in the warmer months, when the heat begs for thirst-quenching options that won’t result in a hangover. These beers tend to have less caloric content as well, making them less filling. Lately, the style has been marketed especially towards those with active lifestyles as well as those testing out more mindful methods of drinking.

Flying Dog Brewery was founded in Maryland back in 1990, just when the craft beer movement was getting started. The label is known for its artwork, penned by famed Dr. Gonzo sidekick Ralph Steadman. The brewery makes a host of beers ranging from non-alcoholic beers and Mexican lagers to blood orange IPAs.