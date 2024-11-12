 Skip to main content
Sierra Nevada to drop new NA beer variety pack

New NA beers from a beloved brand

By
Trail Pass IPA.
Sierra Nevada

One of the best tasting non-alcoholic beers in the nation is about to come in a variety pack. Sierra Nevada will drop the bundle in December, set to include favorites like Trail Pass IPA and Trail Pass Golden along with two brand new releases.

The bundle will see the debut of Trail Pass Brewveza, a NA blonde ale inspired by Mexican lagers, and a Trail Pass Hazy IPA, featuring juicy flavors and plenty of citrus. You can get your hands on these cans from coast to coast starting next month. The 12-pack includes three each of all four beers. Additionally, the new hazy IPA will be sold on its own in six-packs.

Sierra Nevada NA beer variety pack.
Sierra Nevada

All of the Trail Pass beers are made with a maltase negative yeast strain. The approach requires a bit more heavy-lifting from a brewing standpoint but the results are clearly worth the extra effort. The line features some of the best-tasting NA beers on the market.

“At Sierra Nevada, we’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of craft beverage,” says Pryce Greenow, CEO and president at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. “The Trail Pass Non-Alcoholic Variety Pack exemplifies this spirit. It allows beer lovers to explore a range of non-alcoholic styles, from the citrusy bite of our IPA to the refreshing lime and salt notes of the Trail Pass Brewveza. We believe this variety pack offers a perfect companion for any adventure, allowing you to enjoy flavorful, high-quality craft brew experiences without the alcohol.”

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
