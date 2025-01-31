 Skip to main content
Florida craft beer continues to ride significant wave

Still brewing strong in The Sunshine State

Gose beer
The news for craft beer hasn’t been all rainbows and unicorns as of late. New challenges have arisen, from hybrid beverage options to federal warnings and fears of future tariffs. But there’s good news too, if you know where to find it.

Nowhere in the states is craft beer booming quite like Florida. The Sunshine State has gone from 66 to 396 breweries in the last decade alone, according to the Gainesville Sun. It’s impressive growth that seems immune to a wobbly economy and shifting consumer preferences.

Gose beers
Things are so sound that the University of Florida is researching the industry, following the growth and trying to figure out where it might go next. Interestingly, the study has found that craft beer has appealed especially to millennials, a group that’s by and large consuming less alcohol than previous generations. It also points to the state’s large population of retirees and the immense possibility they offer, should they be persuaded by craft beer’s local offerings.

Breweries have popped up all over the state, from the Panhandle to metro areas like Miami, and all the coasts and suburbs in between. The state’s first commercial brewery, the Florida Brewing Company, was born back in 1897 in Ybor City in Tampa. And while there are plenty of lighter, beach-ready lagers in the mix, the Florida circuit is quite diverse, crafting everything from hop-forward IPAs to award-winning milk stouts and barrel-aged beers.

If you happen to get out to Florida, add a local craft brewery or two to your itinerary. It’s a bustling time for beer out there and you’re likely to run into some fun and intrepid beers. And keep our Florida travel guide in mind as you plan ahead.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
