Ferment Brewing celebrates a legendary sturgeon and wildlife conservation with a proper IPA

A hoppy craft beer for an ancient local fish

Ferment Brewing High Five Herman IPA.
Ferment Brewing

Ferment Brewing Company is celebrating the birthday of one of the biggest tourists attractions in the Pacific Northwest. The Hood River brewery, located in the gorgeous Columbia River Gorge, is toasting a beloved sturgeon named Herman with a proper IPA. The beer is an homage to the 500-pound fish, believed to be well over 80 years in age.

The beer, aptly-named High Five, Herman!, officially drops on June 22nd. That’s the same day that the area celebrates the ancient and giant fish’s big day. Herman’s home is in a spacious observation tank at the Bonneville Fish Hatchery. It’s the second year running at the west coast brewery has joined in the celebration of Herman, an Oregon celebrity.

Herman the sturgeon.
Ferment Brewing

Talk about a beer with a cause. The release is a partnership with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, which look to preserve native fish and wildlife species in the state, working to protect their vital ecosystems. Ferment has teamed up with the non-profit before to call attention to its important efforts protecting the area’s many natural resources. A portion of the proceeds of the beer, available in can and on draft in Oregon and Washington, will support the organization.

High Five, Herman! is 6.5% ABV and made with Salmon-Safe certified hops. On the palate, there are notes of grape, mango, and tangerine. Perhaps best, the beer features an excellent illustration of Herman The Sturgeon, touting a party hat.

Ferment Brewing launched in 2018 and has one of the coolest facilities in the trade. The modern brewhouse touts and expansive patio and incredible views of the Columbia River. The brewery is behind some of the best IPAs and other beer styles we’ve tried.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Former Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
