Ferment Brewing Company and Oregon Wildlife Foundation offer collab beer

An ale for frog safety

By
Ferment Red Legged Ale.
Ferment Brewing Company

One of our favorite west coast breweries has teamed up with a local critter advocacy group in the name of our reptile friends. Ferment Brewing has dropped the Red Legged Ale in partnership with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation (OWF), working together to support red-legged frogs of the Pacific Northwest.

Every year around this time, red-legged frogs move from Forest Park in Portland to wetlands closer to the Columbia River Gorge to lay eggs. It’s a dangerous journey these days, given all the highways and roads in the area that have paved over their ancient migration route. The solution? Not just a delicious beer that helps support the cause, but a push for a protected route for the amphibians as well.

Ferment Red Legged Ale.
Ferment Brewing Company

The OWF has worked to establish an under-road pathway for the frogs, affording them and other small animals safe passage. Part of the proceeds of the beer will go to the project, dubbed the Harborton Frog Crossing. And what of the beer? It’s a brilliant red ale made with English crystal malt, German wheat, and rolled hops. The beer features local hops and a nice citrus element to offset the malty backbone.

“As a brewery that values and celebrates nature, Ferment Brewing is committed to promoting conservation efforts in our community, ” said Jenn Peterson, Ferment’s director of operations. “That’s why we couldn’t be more proud to support the Oregon Wildlife Foundation and their vital work in protecting and preserving red-legged frogs. Enjoying a delicious pint of Red Legged Ale means you’re not only savoring a great beer, but also making a positive impact on the local ecosystem.”

Check out our sibling beer pieces on everything from non-alcoholic brews to craft beer terminology. Cheers to Mother Nature.

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
