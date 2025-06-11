 Skip to main content
Meet the latest installment of the popular 3-Way IPA series

Another west coast beer from the long-running craft series

By
Fort George Brewery 3-Way IPA 2025.
Fort George’s highly sought-after 3-Way IPA series is now 12 years old. The west coast brewery collaborates with two other prominent labels every year to release a special India Pale Ale in an artsy can. This year, the newly-released beer is the result of a team-up with breweries from both central Oregon and Seattle.

Introducing, the 2025 3-Way IPA. It’s the work of Fort George in Astoria, Mirage Brewing in Seattle, and Sunriver Brewing Company in central Oregon. The beer is made with seven hop varieties and comes in at 7% ABV.

Fort George Brewery 3-Way IPA 2025.
Fort George

The beer features a cool can design each year and the 2025 is no different. What of the beer? It’s made with Krush, Waimea, Nelson hops and more and four types of malt. This is a solid west coast IPA, built for summer as the brand notes. You can expect citrus and pine, along with some grain flavors thanks to a larger malt bill.

Per Fort George’s other work, the beer is available in the Pacific Northwest. You can find it in can and on draft at a number of bars, bottle shops, and stores. But act fast, as the seasonal release rarely last long and tends to drink best fresh.

Fort George Brewery is based in Astoria Oregon. In 2013, the label started the 3-Way IPA, an annual collaborative release with a cult following. The brewery is known for both its standard line of beers as well as barrel-aged options. Mirage Brewing is located in the Emerald City and got its start in 2017. Sunriver Brewing has locations in Bend and Sunriver, Oregon, and is an award-winning outfit known for beers like the Vicious Mosquito IPA.

Mark Stock
