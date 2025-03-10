Westward Whiskey announces exclusive Westward x Fort George Brewery Stout Cask

Table of Contents Table of Contents Westward x Fort George Brewery Stout Cask Where can I buy it?

The Westward Whiskey Club first launched in 2019 and was originally only available to drinkers who lived in Oregon. Now reaching whiskey fans in over 35 states, it’s the largest whiskey club in the US. Members receive many perks, including exclusive limited-release expressions only available to them. The newest is a collaboration with a popular Oregon brewery.

Westward x Fort George Brewery Stout Cask

If you’re a fan of Westward Whiskey, you know all about the appeal of its Stout Cask finished single malt whiskeys. They’ve been making them for almost a decade. The newest stout cask whiskey is a collaboration between the iconic distillery and Oregon’s popular Fort George Brewery.

Master Blender Miles Munroe began by aging Westward in recently emptied stout beer casks and then transferring the whiskey to Fort George Matryoshka Stout barrels.

According to Westward, the result is a complex, rich, 115-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of baking chocolate, dried dark fruits, pastries, biscuits, brown sugar, almond roca, and lamingtons. The palate is made up of dark chocolate, blueberries, orange peel, sweet mandarins, toasted walnuts, hazelnuts, and vanilla beans. The finish features bananas foster, brown sugar, vanilla bean, rich malted barley, and chai.

“At Westward, we continue to honor our history as ex-brewers by developing new ways to express flavors that take Stout Cask further than before,” Master Blender Miles Munroe said in a press release.

“This is new territory for this expression as we focus on one distinct and beloved stout profile and raise the bottling proof to bring balance and more dynamics to the spirit.”

Where can I buy it?

Westward x Fort George Brewery Stout Cask is available exclusively for Whiskey Club members at a suggested retail price of $99.99. For more information, visit the Westward Whiskey website.

Join the club