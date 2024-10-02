This new Solera-aged whiskey is a must-try

Westward Whiskey has spent the last two decades crafting award-winning American whiskeys. It’s known for its creativity and pioneering vision. Recently, the whiskey brand added to its iconic portfolio with the limited-edition Westward Whiskey Milestone, Edition No. 2 – A Discovery of Spice.

Westward Whiskey Milestone, Edition No. 2 – A Discovery of Spice

The second edition of Milestone begins with the brand’s 20-barrel Solera maturation system. For those new to the Solera system, it is a way of blending and aging spirits by stacking barrels in rows, with the oldest at the bottom and the youngest at the top. Used exclusively for this whiskey series, Master Blender Miles Munroe takes some whiskey from these barrels of old and rare whiskey and replaces it with another complex, rare whiskey.

This approach to whiskey blending guarantees that every release will be different, and the resulting whiskey will be extremely limited and unique. Continuously blending whiskey gives it a complex, memorable, balanced flavor profile.

The result is a 97-proof American single malt whiskey that begins with a nose of raisins, candied almonds, dried cherries, honeysuckle, and chocolate. The palate is a mix of toasted coconuts, rum raisins, orchard fruits, and dried apricots. The finish is a lingering, warming mix of figs, cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel apples.

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition American single malt whiskey is available at select retailers throughout the US and on Westward Whiskey’s website for a suggested retail price of $249.95. It’s a very exclusive release that won’t be available forever.