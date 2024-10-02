 Skip to main content
Westward Whiskey releases a new limited-edition, Solera-aged expression

This new Solera-aged whiskey is a must-try

Westward Whiskey
Westward Whiskey

Westward Whiskey has spent the last two decades crafting award-winning American whiskeys. It’s known for its creativity and pioneering vision. Recently, the whiskey brand added to its iconic portfolio with the limited-edition Westward Whiskey Milestone, Edition No. 2 – A Discovery of Spice.

Westward Whiskey Milestone, Edition No. 2 – A Discovery of Spice

Westward Whiskey
Westward Whiskey

The second edition of Milestone begins with the brand’s 20-barrel Solera maturation system. For those new to the Solera system, it is a way of blending and aging spirits by stacking barrels in rows, with the oldest at the bottom and the youngest at the top. Used exclusively for this whiskey series, Master Blender Miles Munroe takes some whiskey from these barrels of old and rare whiskey and replaces it with another complex, rare whiskey.

This approach to whiskey blending guarantees that every release will be different, and the resulting whiskey will be extremely limited and unique. Continuously blending whiskey gives it a complex, memorable, balanced flavor profile.

The result is a 97-proof American single malt whiskey that begins with a nose of raisins, candied almonds, dried cherries, honeysuckle, and chocolate. The palate is a mix of toasted coconuts, rum raisins, orchard fruits, and dried apricots. The finish is a lingering, warming mix of figs, cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel apples.

Where can I buy it?

Westward Whiskey
Westward Whiskey

This limited-edition American single malt whiskey is available at select retailers throughout the US and on Westward Whiskey’s website for a suggested retail price of $249.95. It’s a very exclusive release that won’t be available forever.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Hennessy Cognac and Lebron James unite to launch a limited-edition expression
Hennessy and Lebron launched a new, exciting Cognac
Hennessy

As if Lebron didn’t have enough going on with the Olympics last summer and the upcoming NBA season, he’s now collaborating with famed Cognac house Hennessy to launch a VS expression called Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James.

This partnership between James and Hennessy is a melding of two juggernauts. There aren’t many players more iconic in NBA history (not just today) than the four-time NBA champion (and four-time MVP). There aren’t many Cognac houses more well-known and entrenched in history than Hennessy. It only made sense that the two would collaborate eventually.

Read more
Bird Creek Whiskey’s new releases are made with rare barley types
You've never tried whiskeys made with these barleys before
Bird Creek

Portland, Oregon-based Bird Creek Whiskey was founded in 2017. It’s already well-known for its single malt whiskeys made with rare barley types. Recently, it continued this trend by announcing the release of four new extremely limited expressions made with Francin and Purple Egyptian grains.
The grains

For those unaware, Francin was originally grown in the Czech Republic. Now grown near La Grande adjacent to Oregon’s Wallowa mountain range, it’s a two-row barley that adds flavors like dried hay, toast, and fruit to the whiskey flavor profile.

Read more
Gray Whale Gin launches limited edition whale-shaped pitcher
You're going to want this limited-edition pitcher
Gray Whale Gin

Gray Whale is a well-known artisanal gin brand. Not only is it extremely balanced, flavorful, and perfect for mixing into your favorite gin-based cocktails. It’s also made using foraged and sourced ingredients and botanicals found along the gray whale’s migratory path, but it also supports California wildlife and nature conservation.

Now, not only can you enjoy this gin in a Gimlet, Gin & Tonic, or Tom Collins, but you can also mix up said cocktails in a Gray Whale Gin Pitcher. Yes, you read that right. The brand is not only selling its popular gin, but it now has the perfect centerpiece and conversation starter for your next get-together with friends and family. This soon-to-be highly sought-after whale-shaped pitcher is ocean blue, just like the popular gin.
The Gray Whale Gin Pitcher

Read more