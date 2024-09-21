Fall is a great season to mix with whiskey

Autumn might not arrive until September 22nd, but that won’t stop us from getting into the fall spirit early. We’re all about layering comfy clothes on those unseasonably chilly days, sipping hot drinks, and maybe even enjoying a pumpkin beer (or two). We’re also all about fall cocktails. Specifically warming, complex whiskey-based cocktails.

Whether you prefer to mix with bourbon, rye whiskey, single-malt Scotch whisky, or even Irish whiskey, there’s a fall cocktail perfect for you. When it comes to fall cocktails, there’s one for every palate and style. Some are boozy and whiskey-driven, while others are complex and layered with myriad ingredients and flavors.

The best fall whiskey cocktails

The key to a fall whiskey cocktail is that it’s warming (you never know when that random autumn chill will hit), complex, and well-balanced. Luckily, many mixed drinks easily tick all of these boxes. Fear not, you don’t have to find these whiskey-drenched gems. We found them for you. Please keep reading to see our favorite fall whiskey cocktails. Each is perfect for slow sipping while you sit around that beginning-of-autumn backyard fire with a blanket on your lap.

Penicillin

While we love a good classic cocktail, every now and then a contemporary drink arrives on the scene that feels like it’s been around forever. This is the case with the Penicillin. It was named for the drug of the same name since its ingredients of Scotch whisky, lemon juice, honey syrup, and ginger seemed like they’d be a great remedy for a cold. It was created in 2005 at New York’s Milk & Honey by famed Australian-born bartender Sam Ross. Almost two decades later, it remains one of the most popular cocktails in the world and one perfect for fall weather.

What you need to make the Penicillin

2 ounces of blended Scotch whisky

.25 ounces of Islay single malt Scotch whisky

.75 ounces of fresh lemon juice

.75 ounces of honey syrup

1-2 fresh ginger slices

The Penicillin recipe steps

1. In a mixing glass, add fresh ginger slices and honey syrup.

2. Muddle gently to combine.

3. Pour in the blended Scotch whisky and fresh lemon juice.

4. Add ice and stir gently to combine.

5. Strain into an ice-filled Old Fashioned glass.

6. Flat with Islay single malt Scotch on top.

7. Garnish with candied ginger.

Hot Toddy

If you’re looking for a warming whiskey cocktail, why not look for one that’s literally warm (or more likely hot)? When it comes to fall weather, we prefer a classic Hot Toddy. It’s named for the Hindi word for a fermented sap drink so some believe the drink originated in British-controlled India in the 1600s. It wasn’t until the 1700s, however, that this drink began to become a popular cure-all for colds and other maladies in England, even being prescribed by doctors. Regardless of when it was first created and by who, this warming, boozy drink consists simply of hot water, whiskey, fresh lemon juice, and honey. You can also add other spices as you please, but we tend to stick to the classic flavors.

What you need to make the Hot Toddy

2 ounces of blended Scotch whisky

2 tablespoons of honey

1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice

Hot water

The Hot Toddy recipe steps

1. Heat up around a half cup of water until it’s simmering.

2. Pour blended Scotch whisky, honey, and lemon juice into a mug.

3. Top with hot water.

4. Stir to combine all of the ingredients (make sure the honey dissolves).

5. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Old Fashioned

In the hierarchy of classic, warming fall cocktails, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of the Old Fashioned. Arguably the most popular whiskey-based cocktail, it’s believed to have been created in the late 1800s at Louisville’s Pendennis Club by bourbon pioneer James E. Pepper (who now has a whiskey brand in his name). It was later brought to New York’s Waldorf-Astoria hotel bar where it gained in popularity. This simple, boozy cocktail is made with bourbon whiskey (or rye if you’re into a little spice), sugar cubes, Angostura bitters, and water.

What you need to make the Old Fashioned

1.5 ounces of bourbon whiskey

1 sugar cube

2-3 dashes of Angostura bitter

1-2 dashes of water

The Old Fashioned recipe steps

1. In an Old Fashioned glass, add a sugar cube.

2. Add 2-3 dashes of Angostura bitters and 1-2 dashes of water.

3. Muddle gently to combine and dissolve the sugar.

4. Add ice to the glass.

5. Pour in the whiskey.

6. Stir Gently to combine everything.

7. Garnish with an orange twist.

Bottom line

There are so many interesting, delicious, and warming cocktails waiting to be enjoyed during the cooler months. We only listed a few above. And while these are some of your favorites, if you enjoy whiskey-based drinks you also might want to try a Manhattan, Boulevardier, Gold Rush, Godfather, and more.