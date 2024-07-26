Great bourbons to mixed into an Old Fashioned

If there were a hierarchy of classic cocktails, it would not be easy to rank drinks like the Martini, Daiquiri, and Mint Julep. Luckily, we don’t have to. We can love them all. It does get easier if you’re going to list the top cocktails based on the base spirit alone. If you’re going to attempt to make a list of the top whiskey mixed drinks, we can all agree that (along with the Manhattan), there are few whiskey-based cocktails more beloved than the iconic Old Fashioned.

Consisting of rye or bourbon whiskey, the Old Fashioned is made by muddling sugar, Angostura bitters, and water. Ice and whiskey are added, and the drink is gently stirred to combine. It’s often garnished with an orange peel and a cocktail cherry. It’s simple to make, boozy, and delicious. One of the most popular cocktails, its popularity exploded with the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts. Just as beloved today, you’ll find the classic version and innovative takes (using things like walnut bitters and other unique ingredients) on cocktail menus from Bakersfield to Bangor.

The best bourbon for an Old Fashioned

Rye gives the Old Fashioned a peppery, spicy kick that has its time and place. But if we were going to craft a perfect Old Fashioned, we’d use bourbon instead. The sweet, mellow, corn-based spirit melds perfectly with the sugar, water, and Angostura bitters included in the drink.

But, like with any cocktail, just any bourbon won’t do for this classic cocktail. If you go too cheap, you’ll be met with a harsh, foul-tasting drink that you won’t be happy with. You also don’t need to go too high-end, as you’re mixing the spirit with a variety of ingredients. The middle of the road is the way to go. Luckily, there are myriad value bourbons perfectly suited to be mixed into this drink. Keep scrolling to see the best flavorful, complex, boozy options.

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

If you’re a fan of Old Fashioneds, you’re going to want a bourbon that won’t get lost in the shuffle. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is a great choice. Each batch differs, but in general, this whiskey is matured between ten and twelve years, uncut, non-chill filtered, and bottled between 128 and-140-proof. It’s known for its complex flavor profile featuring notes of candied nuts, orchard fruits, toffee, cinnamon, cracked black pepper, vanilla, and charred oak.

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Wild Turkey is the kind of brand that has multiple notable value bottles. While you can’t go wrong with the classic Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon or its iconic Wild Turkey 101, we prefer to use Wild Turkey Rare Breed for our Old Fashioned. This barrel-proof bourbon is a mix of six, eight, and 12-year-old bourbons. Bottled at a potent 116.8-proof, it’s known for its flavors of toffee, candied nuts, vanilla, cracked black pepper, honey, and oaky wood.

Widow Jane 10-Year

Widow Jane is striving to remove the stigma around “sourced” whiskey. This award-winning 91-proof bourbon is a mix of sourced bourbons that are married together at Widow Jane and proofed down using mineral water from New York’s Rosendale Mines. Matured for a minimum of 10 full years, this small batch bourbon is non-chill filtered and known for its complex flavor profile featuring hints of maple candy, orange peels, dried cherries, vanilla, almonds, charred oak, and gentle spices.

Bib & Tucker 6 Year

If your knowledge of Tennessee-based whiskey doesn’t go beyond Jack Daniel’s or George Dickel, you’re missing out on some outstanding whiskeys. One of the best (especially when it comes to mixing into an Old Fashioned) is Bib & Tucker 6 Year. This 91-proof, award-winning, small-batch whiskey was matured for at least six full years in new, charred American oak barrels. Known for its mellow, sweet, rich palate, it features hints of vanilla beans, candied pecans, sandalwood, caramelized sugar, light spices, and oaky wood.

Peerless Small Batch

This small-batch, non-chill filtered bourbon whiskey is matured for a minimum of four full years in new, charred American oak barrels. Bottled at 107-proof, this potent, complex whiskey is just as great as a sipper as it is a mixer. It’s the perfect complement to the other ingredients in an Old Fashioned because of its notes of caramel, candied orange peels, honey, cinnamon candy, and charred oaky wood.

Bottom line

Try one of the above bourbons in your next Old Fashioned, and you’ll be pretty happy with the results. Each was selected for its aroma and flavors that pair well with the classic cocktail. Find the expression (or expressions) you like and stick with it.