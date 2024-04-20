 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is how to make the perfect dirty martini

Making a flavorful dirty martini is surprisingly easy

Christopher Osburn
By
Dirty Martini
Johann Trasch/Unsplash

In the pantheon of classic cocktails, there are few more beloved than the Martini. Sure, the Old Fashioned, Margarita, and Manhattan get a lot of love, but only the Martini is the fictional secret agent James Bond’s favorite cocktail.

Although he preferred his shaken, most bartenders will tell you that to make a Martini is better when stirred. The classic Martini is made with gin, vermouth, and an olive or lemon peel garnish. Some drinkers mistakenly believe the cocktail is made with vodka, but that would technically make it a “Vodka Martini” as opposed to a classic Martini.

Recommended Videos

A murky history

Monkey 47 Gin
Andreas Haslinger/Unsplash

Like many classic cocktails, the Martini has a bit of a muddled or murky history. Some believe it was created at New York’s Knickerbocker Hotel by a bartender aptly named Martini di Arma di Taggia for Billionaire and Standard Oil Company co-founder John D. Rockefeller. However, this is disputed as recipes for the drink were included in Jerry Thomas’ Bartenders’ Guide in the 1860s.

Related

What does a Martini taste like?

Dirty Martini
iStock

Unlike some overly complicated, ingredient-filled cocktails, the traditional Martini is fairly simple. With only two ingredients, the main flavor is that of the gin. Herbal, spicy, piney, and whatever herbs and botanicals are infused into it.

The vermouth adds a sweet, fortified wine flavor to the drink. This makes it partly spiced and partly sweet. The addition of a lemon twist adds a citrus element or an olive adds a nice salty, savory note. If salt and brine are what you’re after though, you’d probably prefer the Dirty Martini instead.

The Dirty Martini

Martini
iStock

If you enjoy a classic gin Martini, that’s all well and good. There’s nothing wrong with paying tribute to (and sipping) the classics. But, if you want to get a little wacky (and briny) with it, you’ll try a Dirty Martini.

Many believe that a New York-based bartender named John O’Conner created the Dirty Martini in 1901 when he decided to not only muddle olives but add olive brine to the drink. The classic recipe consists of gin, vermouth, olive brine, and 3-5 olives. Also, while shaking a classic Martini is a big no-no, it’s encouraged when making a Dirty Martini to meld the various flavors together perfectly.

What you’ll need to make a Dirty Martini

Gordon's Gin
iStock

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 ounces of London dry gin
  • .5 ounces dry vermouth
  • .5 ounces of olive brine
  • 3-5 olives

The Dirty Martini recipe steps

Dirty Martini
iStock

1.) Add gin, vermouth, and olive brine to a shaker filled with ice.
2.) Shake vigorously to combine everything.
3.) Strain everything into a chilled Martini or cocktail glass.
4.) Add a skewer (or simply toss in) 3-5 olives as a garnish.
5.) Drink it slowly and enjoy the herbal, sweet, salty, briny goodness.

If you enjoy classic Martinis, the time is right to try its dirty, murky, salty sibling. Whip one up and you might never go back to the original. Just make sure you have good gin (preferably London dry gin), great dry vermouth, and real olive brine. No need to buy a fancy specialty bottle. Simply crack open a bottle of olives and pour in the juice before you toss the olives in.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
How to start your own home bar: the essential spirits
Home Bar

When you start getting into cocktails, drinking them is only half the fun -- making them is part of the appeal too. If you start making your own drinks at home, you'll soon find that you can often create better or more interesting drinks than what you're served in most bars. And even better, making drinks for other people is a great way to try out new combinations, learn about spirits, and make your friends and family happy too.

However, moving beyond the simple spirit plus mixer style of drinks which most people make at home and into the world of cocktails means that you'll need a wider array of spirits on hand than you might be used to. It can take some time and research to build up a well stocked bar, and choosing high quality spirits isn't a cheap endeavor. It's worth it, though, for the pleasure of being able to try out classic cocktail recipes and experiment with making up your own creations too.

Read more
The 10 best rosé wines that everyone should drink
It's time to finally try rosé
Rose wine glasses

Rosé rules -- no ifs, ands, or buts. You’ve most definitely seen dudes drinking rosé, with the pink wine sold in forties. Chances are, you’ve heard the term “brosé” at least once or twice in your life. Heck, people are cooking with rosé. Can you believe that? It's a sweet wine worth talking about.

All this talk about the drink prompted us to go on a quest to find the most exceptional ones this rosé season. With plenty of great options in the market, we chose to narrow down our list to these best rosé wines for your next hot date, guys' night, or solo Netflix binge. Still reluctant to try this magical wine? We listed seven reasons why you should start drinking rosé.
Best rosé wines

Read more
The freshest pilsners to drink this spring
This crisp, refreshing style is perfect for the warm season
Beer foaming over the glass

Winter is firmly in the rear-view mirror and we’re zooming toward summer like a beer-fueled Winnebago. The season of barrel-aged stouts, imperial porters, and other dark, malty, high-ABV beers is over. It’s time for the lighter beer to get their time in the proverbial sun.

Spring is a time for light, refreshing beers like IPAs, wheat beers, and of course, crisp, thirst-quenching pilsners. While we love all crushable, sessionable beers during the season of rejuvenation, we especially love the latter.
What makes a pilsner?

Read more