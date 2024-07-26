 Skip to main content
This is officially the World’s Best Bar

Winners were announced at trade conference Tales of the Cocktail

Tales of the Cocktail, one of the world’s biggest cocktail and spirits conferences, is underway in New Orleans. And as part of the festivities, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has shared the winners of the 2024 Spirited Awards, announcing the top picks in categories like best bartender, best bar team best cocktail menu and — the most prestigious of all — World’s Best Bar.

The winner of the top honors this year is Alquímico in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, known for its multisensory experiences, use of local products and ingredients, and creative takes on classic cocktail recipes. The competition is judged not only on the cocktail quality and menu, but also the atmosphere and bar teams involved, to pick bars that both serve great drinks and which people love to visit.

“It is with great enormous delight that we announce the winners of the 2024 Spirited Awards! Congratulations to everyone who was honored tonight, you and your teams are the very embodiment of the Tales 2024 theme “Inspire.” We are so proud to recognize, and celebrate your achievements!” said Spirited Awards Overall Chair Charlotte Voisey. “Thank you to the Spirited Awards Committee and everyone made this event so special, it has been an unforgettable year.”

In addition to world’s best bar, other category winners were Yacht Club in Denver, named best U.S. cocktail bar, and Cleaver in Las Vegas, named best U.S. restaurant bar. Superbueno in New York was also recognized as the best new U.S. cocktail bar as one which opened within the last year.

The full list of winners is available on the Tales of the Cocktail website.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
