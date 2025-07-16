Make summer 2025 a hard lemonade summer

The humidity is up, and the draw of a pool, lake, pond, or creek is bigger than ever. While soaking the day away, you might be tempted to enjoy a fresh, topical cocktail or a refreshing beer. Instead, we implore you to make this season the summer of hard lemonade.

I’ve spent years writing about alcohol, and during that time, I’ve seen trendy summer drinks come and go. Few have stood the test of time like hard lemonade. While the first known hard lemonade brand was launched in Australia in the early 1990s, the first commercially available hard lemonade in the US was Mike’s Hard Lemonade in 1999.

“Mike spent years finding his three kinds of lemons handpicked from family farms, years more creating a way to cold press them and spike his lemonade just right,” says a post on Mike’s Hard Lemonade’s website.

While that brand is still available, there are a handful of other flavorful hard lemonade brands perfect for adding a little tart, citrusy sweetness to summer 2025.

What is hard lemonade?

The name does seem fairly self-explanatory, but what exactly is hard lemonade? Like hard seltzer (or the now largely forgotten hard root beer), hard lemonade is, at its essence, lemonade with alcohol added to it. Many brands begin with a base of vodka or malt liquor. Other ingredients include lemon juice and a sweetener (or lemon flavoring). Like with hard seltzer, many brands release hard lemonades with flavors like cranberry, strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, peach, and more. Unlike classic lemonade, hard lemonade is also often carbonated.

What does hard lemonade taste like?

Hard lemonade is a good choice both for people who don’t like drinks that taste heavily of alcohol and those who love the flavor of a classic, refreshing lemonade. While flavors vary based on the brand of hard lemonade you’re drinking, you can bet that when you crack open a can or bottle of hard lemonade, you’ll be met with flavors like tart and sweet lemon, sugary sweetness, and a nice hint of alcohol. Some are sweeter than others. Some are tarter and more acidic. Some are more carbonated than others.

What is the alcohol content of hard lemonade?

With a name like hard lemonade, you know this sweet, tart, citrusy refresher contains alcohol. The alcohol level varies from brand (and product) to brand. Similar to a classic summer beer, hard lemonade rangers in alcohol content between 4% and 8%. Most hover around 5%, but products like Mike’s Harder Lemonade are a potent 8% ABV.

Some of the best hard lemonade brands

Even if you’ve never tried hard lemonade, you’ve probably heard of Mike’s Hard Lemonade. The brand makes myriad flavors, including strawberry, mango, black cherry, green apple, peach, limeade, and classic lemonade. While Mike’s Hard Lemonade is the OG, it’s not the only hard lemonade on the market.

Other popular brands include:

Simply Spiked Lemonade

Fishers Island Lemonade

Schilling Hard Lemonade

Beatbox Pink Lemonade

Also, alcohol brands like Ole Smoky, Smirnoff, and more make their own versions.

How to make your own hard lemonade

If the idea of drinking a mass-produced hard lemonade isn’t for you, there is the option to make your own hard lemonade at home. The best part? It’s surprisingly easy. You can simply add some vodka or limoncello to your favorite store-bought lemonade and call it a day if you want to go the really easy route.

If you’re looking for a fresher, more flavorful version, you can start by making your own lemonade.

You only need fresh lemon juice (squeeze your lemons for the best taste), granulated sugar, and water.

After you juice and strain the lemons, add the juice to a pitcher.

Add the sugar and stir to combine and dissolve.

Add water until you enjoy the sweetness to tart flavor.

Make it a little sweeter than normal because now you’re going to add vodka or limoncello.

Stir to combine.

Pour into a highball or pint glass with ice and top with soda water or sparkling water if you prefer it to be carbonated.

Bottom line

Hopefully, after reading through this story, you’ll be more likely to give hard lemonade a shot this summer. Whether you buy a can or six-pack at your local gas station to pair with yard games or a day spent floating in an inner tube on a lake, or you decide to make your own at home to share with friends and family, just try hard lemonade.

It’s the tart, slightly acidic, sweet, citrusy, boozy kick your summer has been waiting for. Put down your mixed drinks, beer, and wine for at least an afternoon or two and make summer 2025 a hard lemonade summer.