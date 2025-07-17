Bib & Tucker just launched a bourbon finished with coffee beans

We’ve seen some interesting maturation techniques and finishing barrels in the whiskey world. But we’ve never seen anything like the newest expression from Bib & Tucker. That’s because, instead of finishing in a unique vessel like an ex-bourbon or even ex-port casks, Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon was finished using coffee beans (yes, you read that right).

Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon

This aptly named whiskey begins as a Tennessee bourbon matured for at least six years in new American oak barrels before being filtered using the Lincoln County process. It’s then infused by cold steeping with custom-roasted Honduras-grown Arabica beans from Tennessee-based Muletown Coffee Roasters.

Recommended Videos

According to Bib & Tucker, the result is a complex, multi-layered bourbon that begins with aromas of molasses, sweet corn, gentle spices, and freshly brewed coffee. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including rich oak, sweet vanilla, and milk chocolate. The finish is medium in length and warm, and ends with hints of vanilla beans, oak, and dark roast coffee.

“With Gold Roast Bourbon, we set out to honor the timeless relationship between coffee and bourbon, two American rituals that have gone hand in hand since the turn of the century,” Alan Kennedy, Master Blender at Bib & Tucker, says.

“Starting with our signature mash bill of corn, rye, and barley, we carefully crafted a spirit that could carry the richness of a proprietary Arabica coffee roast without overpowering the delicate character of our 6-Year Tennessee Bourbon. The result is a finish that delivers the perfect balance of smoothness and roasted coffee complexity. It’s refined, nuanced, and unmistakably Bib & Tucker,” he adds.

Where can I buy it?

Joining Bib & Tucker’s small batch lineup this August, Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon will be available at whiskey retailers and online stores like ReserveBar.com for the suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle.