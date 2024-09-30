 Skip to main content
Bib & Tucker Whiskey is releasing a 15-year-old limited-edition bourbon

This bourbon is extremely limited edition

By
Whiskey glass
Robin Canfield/Unsplash

Bib & Tucker has made a name for itself in the last few years with small-batch whiskeys. This popular brand proves you can find more than Jack Daniel’s in Tennessee thanks to its flavorful, complex, award-winning whiskeys. While you can’t go wrong with any of its core lineup, it also has a following thanks to its special release expressions. Recently, the brand launched a limited-release 15-year-old bourbon.

It’s called Bib & Tucker The Golden Spike 15-Year-Old Bourbon, and it’s an extremely rare bourbon that will be bottled once and only once. If you don’t get your hands on a bottle now, you probably never will.

Golden Spike

Bib & Tucker
Bib & Tucker

This whiskey gets its name from an actual historical golden spike. The first locomotive made its debut in 1830. Within fifteen years, Congress passed a resolution to make a railroad that would stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific. When the intercontinental railroad was finally completed, a golden spike was driven to celebrate its completion. This whiskey is named for the pioneering minds behind this historic coast-to-coast feat.

Topped with a Gold Train Bottle Topper to pay homage to the historic event, the bourbon itself was matured for fifteen full years in charred oak barrels in the “rolling hills” of Tennessee. It’s uncut and bottled at a barrel-proof 100.8. Known for its deep amber color, it’s known for its nose of caramelized sugar, toasted vanilla beans, and oak. The palate is a symphony of sweet corn, charred oak, toffee, gentle smoke, and wintry spices. The finish is long, warming, and filled with oak and vanilla flavors.

Where can I buy it?

glass of whiskey
DanielViero / Adobe Stock

This exclusive, limited edition expression is available at select retailers in Texas, Florida, and Tennessee for a suggested retail price of $199.99.

