 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Wolves and Willett are collaborating on a new, limited-edition whiskey

Wolves and Willett are collaborating on their third whiskey

By
Wolves Whiskey
Wolves Whiskey

Wolves is a luxury California whiskey brand. Willett Family Estate is a renowned, historic Kentucky whiskey brand. The two companies are again partnering to release an exciting, limited-edition whiskey. The third installment of the collaboration between the two brands is a rye whiskey that was matured for a decade.

Wolves x Willett 10-Year Rye Whiskey

Wolves Whiskey
Wolves Whiskey

This limited-edition expression is a blend of rye whiskeys. First, Willett hand-selected 10-year-old Kentucky rye barrels. The Wolves Head Blender Eddie Gonzalez picked a 10-year-old rye whiskey that was matured for seven years in Indiana before being finished for three years in Northern California. The two whiskeys are blended to make this complex, multi-layered expression.

Recommended Videos

According to the brands, the result is a balanced, 103-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of candied orange peels, caramelized sugar, baking spices, and oak. Sipping it reveals hints of pipe tobacco, ginger candy, and toasted nuts. The finish is long and warm and ends with a mix of vanilla, caramel, and baking spices.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

“This collaboration was born out of friendship and mutual respect,” said Wolves’ Co-Founder Jon Buscemi.

“We didn’t approach it like a typical business deal. It came from shared values and a passion for making something meaningful. This 10-year rye results from years of conversations, shared pours, and a commitment to doing it right.”

He added that this whiskey is special because of the patience it took to craft it.

“We weren’t chasing trends or cutting corners. After Batch 2 in 2022, we let this one develop. We wanted to make something that showed restraint, depth, and purpose. Letting it age for ten years and resisting the urge to dress it up was our way of honoring the process and the people who’ll take the time to appreciate it.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

This limited-edition whiskey is only available online at wolveswhiskeyca.com for the suggested price of $355 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Starting tomorrow: Strato Frappuccino brings cold foam and bold new textures
A reimagined version of the classic Starbucks Frappuccino
Starbucks Strato

Starting tomorrow, Starbucks lovers can try a new, reimagined version of the classic Frappuccino. The Starbucks Strato Frappuccino blended beverage features a new layered twist inspired by the Italian word Strato, which means layer. The new drink debuts tomorrow, July 8th, in three sweet flavors, each combining creamy cold foam with familiar flavors. These new drinks are for those looking for a more refined version of the classic Frappuccino, with a fresh take on familiar flavors. The new flavors include:

Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverage: A blend of Frappuccino® Roast coffee, milk, and ice, layered with brown sugar-flavored cream cold foam. A blend of cinnamon is an elegant finishing touch.

Read more
Country singer Dierks Bentley is releasing a new, limited-release bourbon
Launched to coincide with his new album, Dierks Bentley is releasing a new whiskey
Whiskey glass

Dierks Bentley is a country music star. He also launched his own whiskey brand, ROW 94, in September 2024 in collaboration with the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky. Recently, the brand announced the release of a new, limited-release bourbon.
ROW 94 Broken Branches

Named for his new album, it was made in partnership with Lofted Custom Spirits at the Green River Distilling Co. It begins with a mash bill of 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted and row barley. It's matured for at least five years in new, level 4 charred American oak barrels using "Branch Aging" with fire-toasted oak staves seasoned for up to twenty-four months.

Read more
This new gadget makes smooth cold brew in just 15 minutes—no fridge required
Dash's Brew2Go is the cold brew maker everyone needs
Dash Brew2Go

If you ask me, cold brew coffee is the drink of every summer. Making cold brew at home is now even easier with the launch of Dash's new Brew2Go Portable Cold Brew System -- a compact, countertop gadget that delivers smooth, delicious cold brew in under 15 minutes. Unlike other methods of cold brew that require overnight refrigeration, this gadget streamlines the process, delivering bold cold brew in a flash. As coffee drinkers seek new ways to brew cafe favorites at home, products like the new Dash Brew2Go are quickly becoming fan-favorites for cold coffee lovers who want to save money, time, and effort (or who fail to plan to make overnight cold brew recipes).

With no more waiting overnight or long coffee shop lines, the new Dash Brew2Go could quickly become the go-to for making cold brew coffee at home. This innovative device allows coffee drinkers to brew up to 1.5 cups of cold brew coffee right from their countertop. Designed with convenience in mind, Brew2Go features one-touch brewing, a reusable filter, and a built-in travel cup with lid and silicone straw—perfect for your desk, beach bag, or morning commute.

Read more