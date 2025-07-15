Wolves and Willett are collaborating on a new, limited-edition whiskey

Wolves is a luxury California whiskey brand. Willett Family Estate is a renowned, historic Kentucky whiskey brand. The two companies are again partnering to release an exciting, limited-edition whiskey. The third installment of the collaboration between the two brands is a rye whiskey that was matured for a decade.

Wolves x Willett 10-Year Rye Whiskey

This limited-edition expression is a blend of rye whiskeys. First, Willett hand-selected 10-year-old Kentucky rye barrels. The Wolves Head Blender Eddie Gonzalez picked a 10-year-old rye whiskey that was matured for seven years in Indiana before being finished for three years in Northern California. The two whiskeys are blended to make this complex, multi-layered expression.

According to the brands, the result is a balanced, 103-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of candied orange peels, caramelized sugar, baking spices, and oak. Sipping it reveals hints of pipe tobacco, ginger candy, and toasted nuts. The finish is long and warm and ends with a mix of vanilla, caramel, and baking spices.

“This collaboration was born out of friendship and mutual respect,” said Wolves’ Co-Founder Jon Buscemi.

“We didn’t approach it like a typical business deal. It came from shared values and a passion for making something meaningful. This 10-year rye results from years of conversations, shared pours, and a commitment to doing it right.”

He added that this whiskey is special because of the patience it took to craft it.

“We weren’t chasing trends or cutting corners. After Batch 2 in 2022, we let this one develop. We wanted to make something that showed restraint, depth, and purpose. Letting it age for ten years and resisting the urge to dress it up was our way of honoring the process and the people who’ll take the time to appreciate it.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition whiskey is only available online at wolveswhiskeyca.com for the suggested price of $355 for a 750ml bottle.