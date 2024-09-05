The brand has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 311,000 White Oak trees

Kentucky whiskey brand Angel’s Envy is reliant, like other whiskey producers, on barrels made from woods like white oak for aging its spirits and finishing off their flavors. And the brand is celebrating that relationship with wood by partnering with a tree-planting organization.

As part of its Toast the Trees initiative, Angel’s Envy is working with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees throughout Kentucky and beyond. In the past 10 years since the intuitive began in 2014, the brand says it has planted 311,000 White Oak trees which are projects to avoid 17.5 million gallons of water runoff, sequester 135,000 metric tons of CO2, and remove 428 tons of air pollutants.

“Working with the Arbor Day Foundation on the Toast the Trees initiative has been a remarkable journey Angel’s Envy has been honored to be a part of,” said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of Angel’s Envy. “Over the past decade, we’ve supported the bourbon industry’s need for a healthy White Oak population, and, most recently, helped local communities in dire need of trees in their city through our Urban Canopy restoration efforts. This program reflects our pride in being an American whiskey brand made in the heart of downtown Louisville and we can’t wait to see the kind of impact we will continue to build for years to come.”

The initiative has planted 40,000 trees across 62 acres in Kentucky, and last year it expanded to include urban tree restoration as well. This year, there are tree plantings planned for Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; Denver, CO; Sacramento, CA; Charleston, SC; New York, NY; and Phoenix, AZ, to take place during this fall.

“For more than a decade, Angel’s Envy has shown a deep commitment to the transformative power of trees,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Through our partnership, we’ve witnessed firsthand how trees can drive positive change, from revitalizing forests to enhancing urban communities. We’re grateful to work alongside this team of forward-thinking leaders and we’re excited to continue this meaningful work together.”