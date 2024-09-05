 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Angel’s Envy celebrates the importance of oak to whiskey by planting trees

The brand has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 311,000 White Oak trees

By
angels envy toast the trees desktop logo bg jpg
Angel's Envy

Kentucky whiskey brand Angel’s Envy is reliant, like other whiskey producers, on barrels made from woods like white oak for aging its spirits and finishing off their flavors. And the brand is celebrating that relationship with wood by partnering with a tree-planting organization.

As part of its Toast the Trees initiative, Angel’s Envy is working with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees throughout Kentucky and beyond. In the past 10 years since the intuitive began in 2014, the brand says it has planted 311,000 White Oak trees which are projects to avoid 17.5 million gallons of water runoff, sequester 135,000 metric tons of CO2, and remove 428 tons of air pollutants.

Recommended Videos

“Working with the Arbor Day Foundation on the Toast the Trees initiative has been a remarkable journey Angel’s Envy has been honored to be a part of,” said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of Angel’s Envy. “Over the past decade, we’ve supported the bourbon industry’s need for a healthy White Oak population, and, most recently, helped local communities in dire need of trees in their city through our Urban Canopy restoration efforts. This program reflects our pride in being an American whiskey brand made in the heart of downtown Louisville and we can’t wait to see the kind of impact we will continue to build for years to come.”

The initiative has planted 40,000 trees across 62 acres in Kentucky, and last year it expanded to include urban tree restoration as well. This year, there are tree plantings planned for Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; Denver, CO; Sacramento, CA; Charleston, SC; New York, NY; and Phoenix, AZ, to take place during this fall.

“For more than a decade, Angel’s Envy has shown a deep commitment to the transformative power of trees,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Through our partnership, we’ve witnessed firsthand how trees can drive positive change, from revitalizing forests to enhancing urban communities. We’re grateful to work alongside this team of forward-thinking leaders and we’re excited to continue this meaningful work together.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
We absolutely love these rye whiskey cocktails (and you will too)
Add these rye whiskey cocktails to your repertoire
Manhattan

 

When crafting whiskey-based cocktails, nobody will blame you for heading directly to bourbon before any other whiskey. The mellow, sweet corn flavor of a well-made bourbon whiskey is difficult to beat as the base for your favorite cocktail. But if you want a change of pace that is sure to add a little spice to your mixed drinks, you’ll use rye whiskey instead.

Read more
Sip on these cocktails to celebrate National Rum Day
From the Daiquiri to the Painkiller, rum is the backbone of a huge variety of cocktails
national rum day 2024 high res hibiscus spritz 02 comp

Today is National Rum Day, so let's take a beat to consider this often-overlooked spirit. It's easy to drink, easy to mix, and for that reason it sometimes doesn't get celebrated as much as more challenging spirits like Scotch. But rum is a vast category, encompassing everything from complex, aged fine rums for sipping to sweet spiced rums for casual mixed drinks, so it's worth taking some time to explore all the variety that it offers.

Rum is the backbone of many of the world's favorite cocktails, like the crowd-pleasing Mojito, the easy to make Dark n Stormy, and the perennially popular Cuba Libre. If you truly want to appreciate the nuances of a good rum (short of sipping it neat), then one of the best cocktails to show off all of its complexities is a Daiquiri. With nothing but rum, lime juice, and some sweetener, this is the perfect choice for getting to know new rums.

Read more
A bourbon that celebrates and benefits the Texas environment
Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon goes meep meep
milam greene roadrunner bourbon unnamed 9

Makers of some of our favorite bourbons, Milam & Greene, are coming out with a new release which aims to not only showcase the environmental conditions of Texas but also to help support parks and wildlife causes. The Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon is the fourth release in the brand's 2024 Wildlife Collection, dedicated to the birds of Texas and to the beloved roadrunner in particular.

“Each single barrel release in The Wildlife Collection is a case study of the impact on the Texas heat cycle in developing flavors,” explained Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO. “The Milam & Greene rickhouses are not temperature controlled, so when it gets hotter the whiskey expands into the pores of the barrels and reacts with the oak to extract compounds. As the weather cools the liquid contracts and the whiskey seeps out of the wood creating intense, complex aromas and flavors that make each barrel of this whiskey unique. The Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon endured one of the hottest, driest summers in Texas and was also exposed to several cold snaps.”

Read more