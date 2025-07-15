 Skip to main content
A summery cocktail duo for National Tequila Day

Summer-approved drinks that put the famed spirit on a pedestal

By
A glass of Summer Sangria in between a plate of watermelon slices and a bottle of 1800 Silver Tequila.
National Tequila Day is coming right up, falling on July 24th this year. And while we believe most days are suitable for fine agave spirits, a day solely devoted to the stuff seems extra fitting. This year, instead of the standard Margarita or Paloma, perhaps it’s time to try something a little different.

We were offered a couple of options from 1800 Tequila and after mixing a few up on a hot summer’s day, we thought it was time to share the goods. By adding things as simple as fresh fruit and syrups, these cocktails deliver extra layers of enjoyment. Sometimes, a little twist is all it takes from something to seem new and refreshing.

Blackberry Ranch Water

Blackberry Ranch Water.
1800 Tequila

How do you make a Ranch Water even more refreshing? You add some seasonal berries to the mix. This recipe ___. As for the sparkling water, do as the pros do and go with Topo Chico.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces 1800 Añejo
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3 ounces sparkling mineral water
  • Fresh blackberry and clove for garnish

Method:

  1. Fill a glass with ice and add tequila and fresh lime juice.
  2. Top with sparkling mineral water.
  3. Add fresh blackberry and clove.

Berry Sparkler

Berry Sparkler Cocktail.
1800 Tequila

Combining fresh raspberries with a tea syrup, this cocktail is as good as it looks.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces 1800 Blanco
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce Earl Grey tea syrup
  • 4 fresh raspberries
  • Garnish with raspberries and lemon wedge

Method:

  1. In a mixing tin, combine 1800 Blanco, raspberries, lemon juice and Earl Grey syrup and add ice and shake.
  2. Double strain into a Collins glass over crushed ice.
  3. Garnish with a lemon wheel and raspberry combo.

Check out some of our other guides, features, and recipes. We’ve got the latest on everything from the best sipping tequilas to debunking tequila myths. Happy (early) National Tequila Day!

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

