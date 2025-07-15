Belizean rum is where it’s at and these cocktails prove it

We’re living in the rum renaissance. The spirit is no longer just a quiet backseat mixer, it’s a star in its own right, playing a major role in classic cocktail recipes across the board. Perhaps best, it’s wildly place-specific, showcasing the flavors of the very place its raised, whether that’s Belize, Hawaii, the West Indies, or somewhere else.

Turns out, you can swap that bourbon or gin for rum in a lot of cases within the wide world of cocktails. You just need the right rum, like Copalli. The Belizean maker features white and aged rums, as well as a decidedly delicious and unique cacao rum. Whiel you can sip these offerings on their own, we suggest them in the following mixed sippers.

Old Fashioned

An Old Fashioned recipe with rum? Of course, it’s 2025 after all. Wake up and start reimagining the traditions. You’ll love the smoothness of this balanced drink.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Copalli Cacao Rum

1 ounce Copalli Barrel Rested Rum

1 ounce vanilla syrup

4 dashes orange bitters

4 dashes aromatic bitters

Method:

Build in a mixing glass add ice, stir until chilled and strain into a rocks glass over a big cube of ice. Garnish with dehydrated, orange peel, or other citrus.

Espresso Martini

Frankly, we’re a little tired of Espresso Martini recipes, at least the standard ones. That’s why we’ve sought out this rum-soaked option, soon to be your favorite.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Copalli Cacao Rum

2 ounces espresso

1 ounce vanilla syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients in shaker. Shake and strain in martini glass.

If you still have rum on the mind, we don’t blame you. Check out our feature on great Hawaiian rum, of which there is quite a bit thanks to some meticulous producers in the Rainbow state these days.