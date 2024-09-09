The brand Dos Hombres Mezcal offers its cocktail suggestions

It seems like everyone is getting into mezcal these days, from the spirit popping up at local bars to big celebrity names getting in on the mezcal action. The latter is the case with Dos Hombres Mezcal, from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who shared a love of cocktails while working on the series.
If you’re just getting into mezcal, though, you might wonder how to best make of it. While high-end mezcals are typically sipped, they can also make for great cocktails. And though there aren’t all that many classic cocktail recipes which feature mezcal, one great tip is to try subbing mezcal in for tequila in your favorite mixed drinks.
Mezcal typically offers a smokier, more earthier taste than tequila, but both have a similar base of agave flavor. That makes them good substitutions when you’re looking for a new take on a classic drink. Dos Hombres has offered the suggestions below for how to use mezcal in cocktails, either as a tequila replacement or, as a bonus, to replace gin.
Batanga
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 1 lime wedge
- Salt tray
- 1.5oz Dos Hombres
- 4oz Mexican coke
Method:
Rim glass with lime and salt and add ice. Pour Dos Hombres followed by Mexican coke.
Margarita
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 1 lime wedge
- Tajin salt tray
- 1.5oz Dos Hombres
- 0.25oz agave syrup
- 0.75 oz lime juice
- 1oz orange liqueur
Method:
Rim glass with lime and tajin and add ice. Add Dos Hombres, agave syrup, lime juice and orange liqueur to a cocktail shaker. Shake and add ice.
Club Soda
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 1.5oz Dos Hombres
- 3oz Club Soda
Method:
Add ice to glass. Pour Dos Hombres, followed by club soda.
Negroni
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 1oz Dos Hombres
- 1oz Sweet Vermouth
- 1oz Campari
- Orange peel
Method:
Add ice to glass. Pour Dos Hombres, Sweet Vermouth and Campari. Add an orange peel twist.