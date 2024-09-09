The brand Dos Hombres Mezcal offers its cocktail suggestions

It seems like everyone is getting into mezcal these days, from the spirit popping up at local bars to big celebrity names getting in on the mezcal action. The latter is the case with Dos Hombres Mezcal, from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who shared a love of cocktails while working on the series.

If you’re just getting into mezcal, though, you might wonder how to best make of it. While high-end mezcals are typically sipped, they can also make for great cocktails. And though there aren’t all that many classic cocktail recipes which feature mezcal, one great tip is to try subbing mezcal in for tequila in your favorite mixed drinks.

Recommended Videos

Mezcal typically offers a smokier, more earthier taste than tequila, but both have a similar base of agave flavor. That makes them good substitutions when you’re looking for a new take on a classic drink. Dos Hombres has offered the suggestions below for how to use mezcal in cocktails, either as a tequila replacement or, as a bonus, to replace gin.

Batanga

Ingredients:

Ice

1 lime wedge

Salt tray

1.5oz Dos Hombres

4oz Mexican coke

Method:

Rim glass with lime and salt and add ice. Pour Dos Hombres followed by Mexican coke.

Margarita

Ingredients:

Ice

1 lime wedge

Tajin salt tray

1.5oz Dos Hombres

0.25oz agave syrup

0.75 oz lime juice

1oz orange liqueur

Method:

Rim glass with lime and tajin and add ice. Add Dos Hombres, agave syrup, lime juice and orange liqueur to a cocktail shaker. Shake and add ice.

Club Soda

Ingredients:

Ice

1.5oz Dos Hombres

3oz Club Soda

Method:

Add ice to glass. Pour Dos Hombres, followed by club soda.

Negroni

Ingredients:

Ice

1oz Dos Hombres

1oz Sweet Vermouth

1oz Campari

Orange peel

Method:

Add ice to glass. Pour Dos Hombres, Sweet Vermouth and Campari. Add an orange peel twist.