 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Add some juiciness to your Espresso Martini with this peach recipe

A peach-themed twist on the beloved drink

By
peach espresso martini recipe coffee cake 3
Juliette Liqueur

Everyone loves an Espresso Martini, but the classic recipe of espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka is ripe for experimentation. While many variations on this beloved drink opt to add sweet cake-y flavors like vanilla, caramel, or cream, a different option is to lean into the fruity notes to add sweetness.

Combining coffee and fruit can be challenging, as both can have an astringent note which doesn’t always play well when mixed together and amplified. However, many specialty coffees do boost fruity notes, and it’s not uncommon to come across flavors of berries, stone fruits, or citrus in coffees, especially among the lighter roasts which are popular in trendy coffee shops today.

Recommended Videos

So if you love a fruity coffee and you fancy experimenting, then why not try leaning into the fruit notes of an Espresso Martini? A recipe for a coffee cake-inspired peach Espresso Martini uses the peachy Juliette Liqueur to complement the coffee flavors, plus a dash of vanilla syrup to complete the cake-like experience. Just make sure to use the right beans when making your espresso for this drink — and do always make a decent, fresh espresso rather than using instant coffee or filter coffee, and the freshness and strength is important.

Related

Peach “Coffeecake” Espresso Martini

Juliette Liqueur
Juliette Liqueur

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Vodka
  • 0.75 oz Juliette Liqueur
  • 0.25 oz Coffee Liqueur
  • 1.75 oz Fresh Espresso
  • 0.25 oz Vanilla Syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin, shake hard, and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a pinch of salt or cinnamon sugar for a final touch that enhances the comforting flavors of peach coffeecake.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Classy tequila cocktails for your high-end agave spirits
Aim for simplicity and elegance for your best tequilas
Dark bar with a backlit cocktail on table

Tequila is a favorite spirit for drinks of all kinds, from college-era slammers to fun and fruity margaritas. But as drinkers have become more interested in tequila over the last decade, a new set of high-end tequila brands have arisen to show the best that this spirit can be, in terms of artisanal production and elegant presentation. If you do treat yourself to some high end tequila, though, what's the best way to drink it?

Many fine tequilas are great for sipping, but they can also be used in elevated cocktails. Rather than bold flavors of salt, lemon, and lime though, these cocktails tend to be more subtle and nuanced, to give the flavors of the tequila a chance to shine. These cocktails from 1800 Tequila are perfect for showing off the best of your high-end bottles.
1800 Spiced Cranberry Highball

Read more
Learn to love Fernet-Branca with these shot recipes
Bitter, dark, and herbal, let yourself into the world of Fernet-Branca gently with these shots
fernet branca shot recipes screenshot 2024 09 12 at 3 56 55 pm

Fernet-Branca is an ingredient that bartenders love and almost everyone else seems to hate. This dark, moody, anise amaro is one of a selection of unusual liqueurs that you'll frequently see tucked away at the back of bars, often brought out by the bartenders as shots for the staff at the end of the night.

Though Fernet-Branca is bitter and takes some getting used to, though, this isn't pure masochism on the part of bar staff. It is beloved for its complex, rich flavors as much as its bracing bitterness, as its herbal complexity packs a lot of flavor into a small space.

Read more
How to order a martini like you know what you’re doing
Do you know the difference between martinis?
Bartender with a martini

The martini is one of the most iconic drinks in all of cocktail history, thanks in no small part to British superspy James Bond. Bond might take his martini shaken, not stirred -- but please, we're begging you, don't order a drink this way if you want to enjoy it. It's a mystery why Bond enjoys his cocktail made in what most bartenders will agree is objectively the wrong manner, but we're sure you'll have a better time drinking a martini if you have it stirred.

However, there are still a bunch of other details you can play around with when it comes to ordering a martini -- from what spirit to use and what garnish you prefer to the glass you'd like it served in. To learn about all the options, we asked New York City bartender Tom Walker about how to order a martini. Walker is a gin enthusiast and has worked at some of the best bars in America and the world, such as Attaboy in NYC, The American Bar at The Savoy in London, Bramble Bar in Edinburgh, and George Washington Bar at the Freehand Hotel. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about ordering a martini the right way.
Boodles proper martini recipe

Read more