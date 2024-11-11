A peach-themed twist on the beloved drink

Everyone loves an Espresso Martini, but the classic recipe of espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka is ripe for experimentation. While many variations on this beloved drink opt to add sweet cake-y flavors like vanilla, caramel, or cream, a different option is to lean into the fruity notes to add sweetness.

Combining coffee and fruit can be challenging, as both can have an astringent note which doesn’t always play well when mixed together and amplified. However, many specialty coffees do boost fruity notes, and it’s not uncommon to come across flavors of berries, stone fruits, or citrus in coffees, especially among the lighter roasts which are popular in trendy coffee shops today.

So if you love a fruity coffee and you fancy experimenting, then why not try leaning into the fruit notes of an Espresso Martini? A recipe for a coffee cake-inspired peach Espresso Martini uses the peachy Juliette Liqueur to complement the coffee flavors, plus a dash of vanilla syrup to complete the cake-like experience. Just make sure to use the right beans when making your espresso for this drink — and do always make a decent, fresh espresso rather than using instant coffee or filter coffee, and the freshness and strength is important.

Peach “Coffeecake” Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka

0.75 oz Juliette Liqueur

0.25 oz Coffee Liqueur

1.75 oz Fresh Espresso

0.25 oz Vanilla Syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin, shake hard, and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a pinch of salt or cinnamon sugar for a final touch that enhances the comforting flavors of peach coffeecake.