Try this alternative take on an espresso martini with the Martini de Mayo

Most of the cocktail recipes you’ll see for Cinco de Mayo today lean toward classic tequila drinks like margaritas and palomas. But these aren’t the only ways to make use of your tequila today, as this recipe from Kamora Coffee Liqueur and Teremana Reposado Tequila shows.

This variation on the enormously popular Espresso Martini uses reposado tequila in place of the vodka — a change I am fully on board with, as I still believe that the best Espresso Martinis don’t use vodka.

Here the reposado tequila adds a rich, oaky note, with a peppery flavor that adds some depth to the drink and melds well with the coffee. Coffee and tequila are already a popular pairing, hence why you see so many coffee tequila liqueurs on the market, so why not take a tasting note from their book and try out a tequila and coffee cocktail?

There’s also a nice addition of just a small amount of cinnamon syrup, which also adds to the spiced, peppery notes in the drink and helps give it a bit more of an intense backbone of flavor. While you most often see sweet syrups like vanilla syrup or caramel syrup in Espresso Martinis, if you don’t have such a sweet tooth than leaning in to the spicy flavors is an interesting alternative to add a bit of flair to the drink.

Martini de Mayo Recipe

Ingredients:

0.75 oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur

1.5 oz Teremana Reposado

1 oz Fresh Espresso

0.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup

Method:

Shake with ice until chilled and frothy. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans. ¡Salud!