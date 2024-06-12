Why you shouldn't use vodka for an espresso martini

Here’s a hot take for today: the best espresso martini recipe doesn’t contain any vodka. Now, before you vodka fans come for me for that opinion, let me lay out my justifications — and what I think you should use instead.

Vodka is a popular choice for classic martinis, along with or instead of gin. That makes sense when you’re mixing just two ingredients, vodka and dry vermouth, as the aim is to create a tart, sharp, boozy drink that feels decadent in the way only a classic martini does. I prefer the flavors that come through from a gin-based martini myself, but one thing I can absolutely appreciate about vodka is the texture or mouthfeel that it brings. When really cold, vodka becomes thick and almost chewy and adds a great texture to a drink that works well for a classic martini.

An espresso martini, however, is quite a different beast. The typical espresso martini calls for coffee liqueur, fresh espresso, and vodka and is often sweetened with sugar syrup or flavored syrups. Between the thick coffee liqueur and the additional syrups, this drink doesn’t benefit much from the texture of the vodka. So, the vodka is mostly there to provide the booze—giving a backbone to the cocktail and bringing in those sharp alcohol notes.

And while there are plenty of good, quality vodkas that do have interesting flavor profiles, these flavors tend to be subtle and are easily lost in a busy, sweet cocktail like the espresso martini. So why not use a different spirit instead, one that brings a more robust flavor?

The liquor you should try for an espresso martini

That’s why my choice of spirit for an espresso martini is spiced rum. Spiced rum tends to be pretty sweet, so there’s no need to add additional sweeteners, but it brings a rich molasses flavor and notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Those all go wonderfully with coffee and add to the drink’s rich complexity.

If you’re not convinced, try it out! I like to use three parts spiced rum to two parts fresh espresso and one part coffee liqueur, shaken well with an egg white or aquafaba to create a nice foam. Add a little pinch of salt or some salted caramel syrup if you have a really sweet tooth, and enjoy this spicier take on the ever-popular cocktail.

