 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The best espresso martinis aren’t made with vodka

Why you shouldn't use vodka for an espresso martini

By
Espresso martini cocktail
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Here’s a hot take for today: the best espresso martini recipe doesn’t contain any vodka. Now, before you vodka fans come for me for that opinion, let me lay out my justifications — and what I think you should use instead.

Vodka is a popular choice for classic martinis, along with or instead of gin. That makes sense when you’re mixing just two ingredients, vodka and dry vermouth, as the aim is to create a tart, sharp, boozy drink that feels decadent in the way only a classic martini does. I prefer the flavors that come through from a gin-based martini myself, but one thing I can absolutely appreciate about vodka is the texture or mouthfeel that it brings. When really cold, vodka becomes thick and almost chewy and adds a great texture to a drink that works well for a classic martini.

Recommended Videos

An espresso martini, however, is quite a different beast. The typical espresso martini calls for coffee liqueur, fresh espresso, and vodka and is often sweetened with sugar syrup or flavored syrups. Between the thick coffee liqueur and the additional syrups, this drink doesn’t benefit much from the texture of the vodka. So, the vodka is mostly there to provide the booze—giving a backbone to the cocktail and bringing in those sharp alcohol notes.

Related

And while there are plenty of good, quality vodkas that do have interesting flavor profiles, these flavors tend to be subtle and are easily lost in a busy, sweet cocktail like the espresso martini. So why not use a different spirit instead, one that brings a more robust flavor?

The liquor you should try for an espresso martini

That’s why my choice of spirit for an espresso martini is spiced rum. Spiced rum tends to be pretty sweet, so there’s no need to add additional sweeteners, but it brings a rich molasses flavor and notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Those all go wonderfully with coffee and add to the drink’s rich complexity.

If you’re not convinced, try it out! I like to use three parts spiced rum to two parts fresh espresso and one part coffee liqueur, shaken well with an egg white or aquafaba to create a nice foam. Add a little pinch of salt or some salted caramel syrup if you have a really sweet tooth, and enjoy this spicier take on the ever-popular cocktail.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The best añejo tequilas to prepare for Cinco de Mayo
Drin anejo tequila this Cinco de Mayo
Tequila shot with salt

When it comes to drinking holidays, there are two that stand out. The first is St. Patrick’s Day with its green beer, Irish whiskey, and dry Irish stouts. The second is Cinco de Mayo with its tequila and Mexican beer. While we honestly don’t know why we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, we do know that Cinco de Mayo is not a celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day (that’s in September). It’s the day to remember the Mexican victory over France in the Battle of Pueblo.

Over the years, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we’ve enjoyed our fair share of blanco tequila shots and light Mexican lagers. As we’ve grown, we’ve realized we prefer something with a little more complexity. That’s why this year we’re going to sip añejo tequilas instead.
What is an añejo tequila?

Read more
How to make the best vodka gimlet for a twist on a classic
Swap out the gin for vodka
Gim gimlet in coupe glasses

When you hear the word “gimlet,” what do you think about? If you’re not a big gin (or cocktail) drinker, you might confuse it with goblet and think about a big chalice or some other drinking receptacle. But a gimlet is actually a cocktail that has its origins in the 1800s.

The original gimlet was (and still is) simply made with gin and lime cordial (or sweetened lime juice). One of the most popular sweetened lime juices is Rose’s. First introduced in 1867, it was a popular choice by the British Navy to add sweetness and lower the proof of their high-proof gin rations. It gained in popularity in the early 20th century. And, like many classic cocktails, it has gained a new faithful following with the rise in cocktail culture of the last two decades.
A different take

Read more
How to craft a heavenly vodka martini: Shaken or stirred
We know James Bond likes his vodka martini shaken, not stirred, how do you like yours?
Vodka martini with olives in a martini glass

 

The martini is an iconic cocktail, with millions being poured since its inception. Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was known to down martinis, as did legendary author Ernest Hemingway and the greatest spy of all time, James Bond, who famously liked his vodka martini shaken, not stirred. As you can see from Bond's specifications, there is more than one way to make a martini and crafting a martini the "proper" way is a subject of debate. Does a martini have to employ gin or vodka? Will the Martini Police pop up out of nowhere if you use vodka instead of gin?

Read more